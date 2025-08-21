The real reason why the  Police won’t arrest Maria Zaloumis: Zed Farmer is Lozi from Western Province while the victim is from Northern Province- Sishuwa Sishuwa

The real reason why the Zambia Police won’t arrest Maria Zaloumis





By Sishuwa Sishuwa



The failure by police to arrest Maria Zaloumis in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Enoch Simfukwe has little to do with the status of her mother, Hichilema’s former personal lawyer and Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis. It has much to do with ethnic-regional considerations. Zaloumis is Lozi from Western Province while the victim is from Northern Province.





Under Hichilema’s rule, high-profile arrests and prosecutions are largely reserved for crimes committed by people from Eastern and the Bemba-speaking provinces of Luapula, Muchinga and Northern – the Chambishi-Luangwa region that has historically voted for the main opposition Patriotic Front.

Zambians from the Tonga-speaking Southern, Lozi-speaking Western, and multiethnic (Kaonde, Luvale, and Lunda) Northwestern provinces – the Zambezi region that has historically supported Hichilema– appear to enjoy amnesty even when the offenses committed are similar.





Please join me in waiting for the Zambia Police Service to prove me wrong by arresting Maria Zaloumis – alongside the suspects already arrested.