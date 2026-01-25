By Kabanza Blessings

The reasons why the PF convention will not happen:



1. There is an injunction against the PF convention.





2. Given Lubinda does not want to give up the PF President title, as evidenced by his statement yesterday that he is the most popular, talented, and wise man to lead PF.





3. Under any model, the party holds its convention, Given Lubinda does not want to lose at the conference, as it would be a huge embarrassment for his political career, so he will continue clinging to the PF President title.





4. Since Mundubile has technically left the so-called PF Presidential race, the rest of the candidates would have been okay losing to Brian Mundubile, not Lubinda. Neither Kambwili nor Mutotwe Kafwaya would want to lose to Given Lubinda. Most candidates will likely pull out.





5. Even if PF were to hold a convention today, they do not have a party, as it legally belongs to Chabinga.





I must say that Hon. Brian Mundubile has done well to leave the Lubinda-led faction, which had planned to expel him after the Kasama elections. Aspiring to lead the biggest alliance in the country, he will eventually become the president of FDD.