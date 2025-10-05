BREAKING!



THE RECENT ELECTED LITAWA WARD COUNCILOR TAKE OWN LIFE.





Litawa Ward Councillor in Nalikwanda Constituency, Mongu District Susiku Mwitumwa has allegedly committed suicide by hanging barely 8 months after being elected into office.





The Councillor’s death has been confirmed by his brother who contacted the Deputy Mayor Councilor Kachana Mubita this morning.





On the 7th October 2025 there will be a by election within the same Constituency which was neccesited by the demise of the then Councilor Nosiku Simataa.





More information regarding this matter will be shared during the course of the day.





By Marcus Brian Sakubita.

Prime TV