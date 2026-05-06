The Resolute Party as the PF‑Pamodzi Alliance Vehicle

By Mwewa Chilufya.

1. Strategic Migration to the Resolute Party

President Makebi Zulu and the PF‑Pamodzi Alliance have instructed their structures to migrate to the Resolute Party, positioning it as the operational platform for the August 13, 2026 general election.

Across several districts — including Livingstone — PF structures have publicly endorsed Makebi Zulu and formally adopted the Resolute Party, complete with its symbol (the bag), as their special purpose vehicle (SPV).

This move is a practical, defensive, and legally safe response to the PF’s internal paralysis.

2. Why a “Special Purpose Vehicle”?

The SPV logic is rooted in the current legal and political environment:

– PF ownership disputes have created uncertainty over who can legitimately file candidates.

– Multiple PF factions (Sampa, Mundubile, Pamodzi, etc.) make the party’s legal standing unpredictable.

– Court processes risk blocking or delaying nominations under the PF name.

The Resolute Party therefore provides a clean, uncontested legal platform that allows President Makebi Zulu’s alliance to:

– field candidates without court interference,

– unify supporters under one symbol,

– avoid internal PF disputes derailing the nomination process,

– maintain continuity of PF‑Pamodzi structures while bypassing litigation.

This is a well‑known strategy in African multiparty politics when a major party is entangled in legal battles.

3. Political Implications

The shift carries several clear political signals:

– It amounts to a de facto rebranding of one PF faction under a new electoral identity.

– It positions Makebi Zulu as the presidential face heading into August 13.

– The Resolute Party is the “new home” for authentic PF members and all Pamodzi Alliance members.

The Resolute Party is the special purpose vehicle Makebi Zulu is using for the August 13 election.