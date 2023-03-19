Stembridge Sikalundu

THE RISE IN NUMBER OF FILLING STATIONS IN ZAMBIA AND CASSINOS MAY BE A REASON FOR CLEANSING TOO MUCH DIRTY MONEY IN THE COUNTRY WHICH IS IN PRIVATE HANDS …***

On the economic part we may be talking advantagebly as a source of employment and enhancement of economic growth , in my view there could be a lot of dirty money in the country which is being commonly invested in these filling stations and cassinos , cleansing dirty money is what most cartels do not to be identified by investigative wings . Any country that has many filling stations and cassinos has dirty money , that involves laundering of corrupt or stolen money into the disguise of businesses like filling stations and cassinos.

In this country we have a lot of former govt officials the own companies that have fuel tankers which transport fuel to this country , some of the trucks are operating in different countries around the subsaharan region , some foreign owners of companies in the country who are transporters have partnered to transport the product in the country on behalf of govt under different foreign names . The recent complaints by drivers who work for some local fuel transporters who indicated that , why did govt allow most fuel transporters for our govt to be foreign based when local fuel transporters are not given business in other countries to ferry fuel.

It was also mentioned that most foreign companies ferrying fuel in this country are owned by former govt officials under unsuspecting names , if this could be true , could it be the reason why we have a rise in the number of filling stations in Zambia ? , It is unprecedented in the history of fuel business in the country , we have seen trucking company names changed after revalations of who the true owners are , we have seen names of filling stations changed because of suspicions by zambians that there money has been stolen and invested by suspected persons , we have seen cassinos built in partnerships with people that are business crooks in the name of investors .

This country will continue to be under very invisible cartel controls if most of what is going on is not addressed , the country has lost a lot of tax payers money which is in private and personal hands , the country is poorer than individuals that have stolen from it , how can any govt narrow the gap between the rich and the poor under such extreme circumstances?, how long is it going to take to remove the majority zambians from abject poverty ?, when the nation’s wealth is in the hands of the few under an auto piloted sequence of criminal organisations ?. God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY