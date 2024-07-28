THE RISKS OF CONSTITUTIONAL MANIPULATION FOR POLITICAL GAIN”

Word has spread that President HH recently met with Members of Parliament at the statehouse to discuss various topics. According to social media reports, the agenda included potential constitutional changes. Some of the ideas being suggested include eliminating the 50% plus one rule and changing to a simple majority, extending the presidential term from five to seven years, and altering the process for selecting the Vice President by removing the requirement for a running mate.

If there are indeed intentions to amend the constitution for political convenience, it is crucial to emphasize to the UPND government that a republican constitution plays a fundamental role in a country by laying down the foundation for governance and safeguarding the rights of its citizens. By establishing necessary checks and balances, a republican constitution ensures power is not concentrated in the hands of a few, promoting democracy and protecting the rights of individuals. It is concerning when democratic principles within the constitution are targeted for modification, as it begs the question of whether it is solely to maintain power. In such circumstances, what repercussions might arise from proposed constitutional amendments?

It is widely known that the UPND’s leadership has weakened democratic processes and eroded public trust in government. Examples are plentiful. We have observed power becoming centralized in President HH’s hands, leading to abuses and violations of citizens’ rights. With the state of democracy and governance worsening, pursuing constitutional amendments for short-term political gain could have lasting negative effects on a country’s stability and prosperity.

Hence, altering crucial aspects of a republican constitution, such as eliminating the 50% plus one requirement for a simple majority, extending the term of office from five to seven years, and substituting the running mate provision with the Vice President’s appointment, can severely harm the democratic process. This risks undermining democratic principles by disregarding the people’s will and weakening the separation of powers. This may lead to the decline of democratic institutions, silencing dissent, and suppressing political opposition. These modifications can pave the way for election manipulation, power consolidation in a few hands, and the erosion of democratic norms and values. Such erosion can have significant repercussions on a government’s stability and legitimacy.

Therefore, the dangers of manipulating the constitution for political purposes are substantial and should not be underestimated. It is imperative to uphold the principles of a republican constitution and adhere to the rule of law to safeguard the lasting stability and prosperity of a nation. Any efforts to change the constitution for immediate political advantage can result in serious repercussions for democracy and the rights of individuals. It is vital for legislators, citizens, and all parties involved to remain vigilant and oppose any actions that undermine the Constitution’s integrity for personal or political gain. Ultimately, does the UPND government wish to be remembered for this? Proponents of this agenda need to reflect on their decisions and handle public affairs in the national interest, as neglecting to do so will be judged harshly by future generations.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province