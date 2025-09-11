THE ROLE OF AN MP IN MATERO IS MORE THAN JUST MAKING LAWS





By Alexander Mumba Sakala



Many people assume that the role of a Member of Parliament is limited to sitting in the House, debating policies, and passing laws. While lawmaking is an important duty, it is only part of the responsibility. For the people of Matero, the role of an MP must extend beyond Parliament to address the real issues affecting their daily lives.





Matero faces pressing challenges that require immediate attention and strong representation. Job creation remains a top priority, as many residents seek opportunities to sustain themselves and their families. Access to clean and reliable water is another fundamental need that must be addressed to improve health and quality of life.





Infrastructure development is equally critical. Residents demand better roads, a strong and well-maintained road network, and effective drainage systems to prevent flooding, which has become a recurring problem in several areas. These are not just conveniences—they are essential to creating a safe and thriving community.





As a representative of Matero, my focus will not only be on participating in parliamentary debates but also on fighting for resources, promoting accountability, and ensuring development projects reach the people who need them most. True leadership is not about making noise in Parliament; it is about delivering tangible results that improve lives in the community.





By prioritizing the needs of Matero residents, we can build a constituency where opportunity, safety, and development are accessible to all. Leadership is best measured by service, commitment, and action—not by words alone.



#MateroFirst #LeadershipByService