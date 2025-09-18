THE RTSA CEO’S AUDIO DEFEATS THE MERITOCRACY AND DIVERSITY WE WANT TO ACHIEVE – Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

THE RTSA CEO’S AUDIO DEFEATS THE MERITOCRACY AND DIVERSITY WE WANT TO ACHIEVE





By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya



A recent audio involving the RTSA CEO Amon Mweemba and an unknown colleague has emerged and as usual, it has resulted in very diverse opinions. This is not strange in Zambia when you are talking about accountability that may remotely implicate any politician. People assume an immediate formation to go on the offensive, or indeed the defensive. One can even be convinced that it is impossible for someone you share similar values to be wrong. They just can’t be wrong!





In the audio, which is not fake as some have claimed, Mr. Mweemba is heard talking about how he reversed the appointment of a job candidate on account that he was undeserving of the offer, in preference for a person who got a distinction in mathematics and is from the Southern region of the country.





He spends a decent amount of time arguing that the hiring committee is composed of people who deliberately hire Easterners and Northerners. At some point, he proudly recounts how he reversed the hiring of candidates from Northern and Eastern Zambia, because it didn’t have certain regions.





In a phone conversation with myself, for which I requested permission to share, he says his objective was to encourage meritocracy and diversity in RSTA. He argues that that was the basis of his conversation. He says it is a deliberate move aimed at encouraging meritocracy and diversity.





At face value, this sounds like a good thing; but this is not an accurate representation of what happens in that audio. At some point, the lady in the background rudely refers to the removed top candidate as “Chi Mwale [in tonga]”, to which Mr. Mweemba strongly agrees. They allege, baselessly so, that the said Mwale’s aptitude test was written on his behalf. The mere fact that this Mwale, whom they both don’t know personally, was referred to in such a condescending tone is a sad scenario itself. Why should he be referred to in such terrible language? Simply because of his tribe?





While the CEO argues that this is about meritocracy, does he have the right to disqualify a candidate simply because of his assumption of tribe? Is the hiring of people based only on the grades they got at grade 12? Otherwise, there would be no need to hold job interviews. All you would need to do is invite applications and hire the person with the highest grade 12 results. The CEO here interferes with a hiring process, which he shouldn’t. An interviewing committee is far much better suited to decide who gets employed, based on the discussion they had during the interview.





Public sector hiring is governed by specific procedures and regulations. It is a multi-faceted process designed to assess a candidate’s overall suitability, including their experience, interview performance, and problem-solving skills, not just their academic transcripts from years ago. By interfering with a hiring committee’s decision, Mr. Mweemba not only undermines the committee’s authority but also the integrity of the entire process.





The Employment Code Act, No. 3 of 2019, clearly prohibits discrimination in employment. Section 5 of the Act explicitly prohibits direct and indirect discrimination against a prospective employee “in respect of recruitment… or other matters.” Article 23 of the Constitution of Zambia broadly prohibits discrimination based on “race, tribe, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed, sex or marital status.”





Mr. Mweemba’s unilateral reversal of a committee’s decision, based on a baseless and derogatory assumption, is the very antithesis of a procedurally fair process. It is an abuse of power, plain and simple.





It is quite contradictory that the CEO is claiming to be pushing meritocracy and diversity when in the same audio, he is heard sharing his joy about how both newly recruited HR officers are from the same tribe. How can that be? He further assures the other colleagues present that the remaining key position will also go the same way.





True diversity is not about swapping one dominant group for another; it is about creating a truly inclusive environment where the best candidates, regardless of their background, are given a fair chance. It is about transparency, accountability, and the equal application of rules.





Even if we assume the CEO’s intentions were purely to fix historical imbalances and promote merit, the way he went about it is indefensible. His strategy of specifically hiring from one region to “balance” the workforce doesn’t solve tribalism. It just flips it around. This approach replaces one form of tribal favoritism with another.





The message it sends to everyone, staff and job seekers alike, is that to get a position, you still have to be from the “right” tribe. This simply creates a new way to play favorites, which goes against the very principles of fairness and competence Mr. Mweemba claims to be upholding.





Resolving historical tribal imbalances requires a much more deliberate and objective process. Tribalism in Zambia has deep historical roots, and it will not be solved by reactionary policies, but rather by careful and considered strategies that prioritize long-term national unity. One path forward is the establishment of independent commissions of inquiry. These bodies would be empowered to conduct comprehensive, transparent investigations into historical hiring practices, economic disparities, and social grievances without fear or favour.





The purpose of such an inquiry would be not to cast blame, but to establish a factual, shared understanding of the past. Based on these findings, the government could then develop and implement a national policy framework for the public service that is based on merit, competence, and equal opportunity for all citizens, regardless of their background.





This is the third leaked audio involving high ranking officials in this government, and it would be a great tragedy if it were to be ignored just as the others have been. A society cannot function when it turns a blind eye to wrongdoing, no matter who is responsible. The principle that a wrong is a wrong, even when committed by those we support, is fundamental to a just and equitable society. Failing to act on these serious allegations undermines public trust and sets a dangerous precedent for the future.