THE SIGNIFICANCE OF HAVING A FEMALE RUNNING MATE



By Philip Banda



Since the Constitution was amended to allow the Republican President to be elected together with a running mate political parties that have fielded a female running mate have appeared to resonate more with the electorate.





Zambia witnessed this in the 2021 general elections when President Hakainde Hichilema chose Madam Mutale Nalumango as his running mate, a decision many believe helped strengthen the UPND ticket and broaden its national appeal.





However, ahead of this year’s elections, some political parties are opting for all-male leadership combinations. This raises an important political question: will such tickets truly appeal to a modern electorate that increasingly values inclusiveness, balance, and gender representation





Politics today is not just about popularity or regional strength; it is also about symbolism, representation, and connecting with different segments of society. A male-female ticket often sends a message of inclusivity, national balance, and recognition of the important role women play in governance and decision-making.



The question political parties must ask themselves is this: in an era where women are proving their leadership abilities across all sectors, is it politically wise to ignore female representation at the highest level of leadership?