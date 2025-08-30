The silent killer amongst Zambian productive men – Dr. Aaron Mujajati

Why are young people in their prime dying?



GUEST ARTICLE: The silent killer amongst Zambian productive men





By Aaron Mujajati



In Zambia, headlines of young, ambitious executives dying suddenly are not uncommon. These are men in the prime of their lives: respected; driven and seemingly unstoppable. Yet behind the tailored suits and packed schedules lies a dangerous truth: our work, and how we cope with its demands, is slowly killing us.





Undiagnosed or poorly managed lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. These conditions often develop quietly, showing little warning until they become deadly. The main catalysts is chronic stress. This is caused by long hours, relentless pressure to perform, and the weight of financial and societal expectations. To make a bad situation worse, most men have unhealthy coping mechanisms such as excessive alcohol consumption, substance abuse, and overindulgence in unhealthy food.





Further, in a culture where men are expected to “tough it out,” emotional and psychological struggles go unspoken and untreated. The has lead to self neglect. Chronic stress is not just “in your head”, it triggers hormonal changes that raise blood pressure, weaken immunity, and damage the heart. For many Zambian men, stress is worn as a badge of honour, a sign of hard work and dedication. But the truth is, untreated stress can be as deadly as any disease.





Unfortunately, our society often glorifies sacrifice for career and family, and men are taught that vulnerability is weakness. But real strength is found in seeking help before it’s too late. Breaking the stigma around health checks, therapy, and balanced living could save lives.





Way forward. Water Tribe, this is your Chief Speaking.



For men in leadership and those on the way up, prioritizing health must become non-negotiable:

1. Schedule regular health check-ups (blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar).

2. Exercise regularly, even 20 minutes can lower stress and boost energy.

3. Limit alcohol. Take alcohol in moderation if you must.

4. Talk openly about stress, anxiety, and burnout with trusted friends or professionals.

5. Set boundaries. Learn to say NO to your boss without getting fired. No promotion is worth your life.



Success means nothing if you’re not alive to enjoy it. Gentlemen, your work should build your future, not destroy it. The next time you’re tempted to skip that health check-up, push through “just one more” late night, or numb the pressure with another drink, remember, prevention is far less costly than recovery.