The  speaker has refused to remove Chabinga & Anthony Mumba and replace them with Hon Mulenga Kampamba & Hon Brenda Nyirenda as Leader of Opposition & Opposition Whip respectively-Miles  SAMPA’s PF

PF STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE..(on the Unprecedented ilegal Refusal by Parliament to remove Chabinga & Anthony Mumba and replace them with Women MPs namely Hon Mulenga Kampamba & Hon Brenda Nyirenda as Leader of Opposition & Opposition Whip respectively.)

=====================



2nd April 2025



The Patriotic Front has recieved a response from the National Assembly of Zambia pertaining to the letter legally written to them instructing them that the party has dropped Hon Robert Chabinga from the Leader of Opposition position. This decision was taken after the Court lifted the Stay which had been protecting Morgan N’gona as Secretary General of the party rendering him officially fired and giving legal powers to act on behalf of the party to Hon Miles B Sampa.





Despite the decision from the Court, the National Assembly of Zambia want to illegally involve itself in making decisions on behalf of the Patriotic Front. Speaker Nelli Mutti didn’t hesitate to drop Hon Brian Mundubile from his position as Leader of Opposition, despite the party having ongoing Court cases which they’ve today decided to cite as the reason why they can’t act on removing Robert Chabinga.





Firstly when Robert Chabinga was dropped about 9 months ago the speaker gave an excuse of only letters written by the Secretary General of the party are acceptable knowing very well that Morgan N’gona was a upnd stooge and will not write the said letter. Now that N’gona’s Stay which protected his position has been removed by the Court, the speaker has found another excuse to protect Robert Chabinga’s illegal stay on the leader of opposition seat.





As a party we’ve been patient enough and respected the National Assembly even when they seem to interfere in our internal issues. We are hereby announcing to the general membership of the party that we shall seek legal recourse to compel the speaker of the National Assembly to act on the decisions that are legally made by the party leadership.





For the record and at minimum, there is no active matter in Court between Robert Chabinga and Miles Sampa or the PF. Beyond that there is no Order in court against Miles Sampa as both President and Secretary General of the party for or against the PF) and all his advisory notices needed to be implemented by the Parliament in the same way they did when he removed Hon Brian Mundubile and replaced him with Robert Chabinga. There was already about 2 active court cases on the PF office bearers by the time the Speaker announced Chabinga as the leader of opposition. Todate those cases are still active.





It is therefore unacceptable to the party for the Speaker to now start saying there are active court cases when it comes to removing Robert Chabinga and replace him with an appointed woman, Hon Mulenga Kampamba as Leader of Oppostion. In the same vein for her to implement the removal of Anthony Mumba and replace him with a woman, Hon Brenda Nyirenda for the position of Opposition Chief Whip.





As a woman myself and many other women, we expected Madam Speaker who is a woman to be proactive and facilitate women into leadership positions like herself. To our surprise, she is in the forefront and without any legal backing protecting men from being replaced by women into Parliament electable positions when nominated by our party. We find Madam speaker’s actions anti UN Millenium Goal (MDG) 3 that states Women should have equal representation in all top leadership positions which our party is practicing by appointing women.





The interference of the National Assembly into our PF internal issues has negatively affected the party and the democratic process of the country. We seek to correct that by any means necessary and available to us now and into 2026 and after.



Hazel Saliya Kapeta



(Signed)



Deputy Secretary General-DSG

Patriotic Front (PF)