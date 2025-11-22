VIDEO: The spirit of  Edgar Lungu is the cause of confusion in PF right now- Prophet Seer1

The confusion you are seeing in PF, the spirit of Lungu is involved- Prophey Seer 1

“Joke aside, politics aside, the family of Edgar lungu, let me tell you this, the spirit of Edgar lungu is not happy.

When you are alive, your body can be corrupted, but when you die, you will know your enemies, those that meant well for you, and those that did not mean well for you.

Edgar lungu is not resting. His spirit is not resting.

According to the African culture, when a man dies, his property can only be shared after his burial.

This is a man that has died that needs to be put to bed so that he will go and join his ancestors forever.

You abandon his body. Every blessed day that man is in cold. He is suffering in cold. He is crying in cold. He is being freezed like fish in cold.

And you leave the body, you come and start fighting after his property.



Everyone wants to take over from him. Let me say this to you. The confusion that you are witnessing in the PF, Edgar lungu is responsible because he has not rested in peace.

I earlier spoke to the family and asked them, give this man a dignified presidential burial and let the rest of the things fall in place.

For example, even those of you that don’t believe in culture, those of you that don’t believe in what I’m saying,

the spirit of Sata entered Edgar lungu the day he was being buried at the Heros Stadium.

That was the day the spirit of Sata rested.



If you do not understand what happened in the stadium, that the immediately Edgar lungu stood up and started giving his speech and started crying.

The atmosphere changed in the stadium. The atmosphere changed in the country.

There was so much joy, there was so much noise. The spirit of Sata arose and entered Edgar lungu.

All of you that wanted to be president, you missed an opportunity.



Imagine the body of Edgar lungu at the Hero Stadium, where thousands of people had the opportunity given to you to make a speech.

My goodness, that was going to be a start-up for your political journey, but you have missed it.

The same way you guys deceived Edgar lungu to death is the same way you are tormenting his body, leaving him to suffer in cold because of your selfish interests.



The spirit of Edgar lungu is not happy. He will soon start killing people in PF one after the other.

The confusion that you are seeing in PF right now, the spirit of Edgar lungu is involved.

Tasila Lungu, Mama Esther Lungu, you still have an opportunity to call President HH and free yourself from this cartel that are using the body of your father and your husband to do campaign.

You still have an opportunity to make peace with HH.



HH is a man of soft heart. Anytime you call him, no matter how you offend him, he will answer you.

If you take this advice, put Lungu to rest and you see things move.

If you continue keeping him in the fridge, why is he suffering in the fridge in South Africa?

Why is he crying in cold in South Africa?



A whole president docked at the mortuary, sucking coldness in a strange land.

And you think you can come and mobilize. His spirit is against you. His spirit is fighting against you.

This is not africa. This is unafrican. I pray that you hear my voice right now and do the right thing.

If not, get ready for worse, worse experience.



The confusion you are seeing is nothing. It’s a warning that Lungu has given to you.

The next time you start killing people in the family, killing people in PF, I’m telling you it will be a disaster.

Give the man a befitting burial and see what is going to happen.”- Prophet Seer1