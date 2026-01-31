THE SPIRITS OF SATA AND EDGAR LUNGU ARE STILL STRONG – Tasila Lungu

THE SPIRITS OF SATA AND EDGAR LUNGU ARE STILL STRONG – Tasila



….as she accepts appointment to the PF Central Committee





Thank you



Former Chawama Member of parliament Tasila Lungu has invoked the spirits of Patriotic Front PF founder Michael SATA and his Successor Edgar Lungu.





In her letter of acceptance to PF Central Committee, the daughter of 6th president says the PF party shall endeavour to work in accordance with the desires of Zambians who are yearning for a better life.





“The spirit of the PF’s Founding Father, H.E. President Michael Chilufya Sata and his successor H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu remain strong, and we shall endeavour to work in accordance with the desire of Zambians who continue to yearn for a better life.”





Mrs. Mwansa expressed gratitude and thanked acting president Given Lubinda for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Central Committee.





“It is an honour and a privilege to be recognized and entrusted with such an important role as that of a member of the Patriotic Front’s Central Committee by our Leaders.”





“It is with great humility that I accept this new function on behalf of our wonderful Chawama Family and the wider Party nationwide.”





“I receive the responsibility with immense gratitude and promise to work diligently in my new role.”





Prior to her appointment, Ms. Tasila was serving as Member of parliament for Chawama before her seat was declared vacant by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, following a vote by Members of Parliament, citing Article 72 (2) (c) of the Constitution of Zambia.





The decision stemed from Ms. Lungu’s prolonged absence, deemed indefinite, amid delays in burying her father, former President Edgar Lungu, leaving Chawama constituents without representation.



©️MHE.