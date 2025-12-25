THE SPIRITUAL FACTORS BEHIND THE BATTLE FOR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S BODY





By CHARLES KACHIKOTI



If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, and you are praying for a resolution to the standoff between the UPND Government and the bereaved family, begin to think beyond the politics.





Take note of several spiritual realities that have made ECL’s remains a treasure that forces in high places are competing for. These salient matters, controversial as they may be, have become the deciding factors of the Covenant Nation’s destiny:





1 – CHRISTIAN NATION



ECL declared that Zambia will remain a Christian Nation and took landmark steps to consolidate that. He categorically rejected LGBTQI in a widely televised BBC interview of 2019. Notably, every head of state after Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba, fondly known as FTJ, has upheld the Christian Nation covenant, and ECL went kilometres further. Occult networks including the Freemasons have long laboured to reverse and uproot the covenant which is seen as an impediment to the establishment of liberal democracy (which promotes ‘minority rights’ including LGBTQI) across Africa.





2 – NATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAYER



In October 2015, the project in Woodlands, Lusaka began with a groundbreaking ceremony. ECL is reported to have said FTJ, who in December 1991 declared Zambia a Christian Nation, was supposed to build this structure. ECL at a UCZ service in Kafue on Sunday November 10, 2024 pledged to complete the construction on returning to presidency. The project awaits completion by a Covenant President.





3 – NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER



October 18, 2015 estabished by ECL was the first of the annually observed National Day of Prayer. For all the controversy around it, the occasion continues to unify believers in Christ to seek God’s favour on the Republic of Zambia.





4 – MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

ECL established the ministry to promote national values and principles, and consolidate the Christian Nation Declaration. It was established in 2016 and dissolved in 2021 after the general elections, later becoming a department under the Office of the Vice-President.





5 – NATIONAL ALTAR AT STATE HOUSE

ECL was concerned that there was no chapel at State House. Eventually prayer programmes took off, from 0500 to 0700hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 1400hrs on Sundays. Prior to that, believers working at State House conducted prayers during lunch hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the time of Rupiah Bwezani Banda. That tradition goes back to the time of FTJ though not as consistently then.





DEEPER MEANINGS

If you are believer in Jesus Christ, see the deeper meanings behind the five spiritual benchmarks ECL left behind.



Remember too that the Covenant Nation does not begin with FTJ. At Independence in 1964, Bishop Filemon Mataka led prayers over the new flag of the Republic of Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The flag was laid on the altar and prayed over, after which it was hanged on the wall at the back of the auditorium.





No matter your opinions about ECL or FTJ, remember that the Ruler of the kings of the earth is Jesus Christ, which is stated in Revelation 1:5. In His hand is the heart of every king, and He directs the kings as He wills, which we see in Proverbs 21:1.





Remember the dispute over the body of Moses, who led Israel for 40 years after the Exodus from Egypt. The Book of Jude records that the archangel Michael clashed with Satan over the remains, which dispute was closed when God Himself buried Moses (Deuteronomy 34:5-6). For more than sixty days since June 5, 2025 when ECL died, Zambia has been locked in this dispute.





Are we headed for the biblical 70 days before this matter is settled? Zambia being a Christian Nation means God rules, and God intervenes. Pray that God steps in and that Edgar Chagwa Lungu is laid to rest without any satanic and occult works performed on or around his remains.





Remember that ECL said in ciBemba: “You shall look for me with a torch in broad daylight, but you will not find me.” We need eyes to see and ears to hear.



Pray that in all this, Zambia finds grace in the eyes of the Living God.