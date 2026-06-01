THE STATE HAS APPLIED TO HAVE THE CASE OF EDWARD CHANDA OF THE MUSIC DUO CHANDA NA KAY HEARD IN CAMERA WITHOUT MEDIA COVERAGE AND LIMITED SUPPORT.

The State wants popular musician Chanda tried away from the attention of the public and media





The State Prosecutors have applied for the prosecution of musician Edward Chanda of the popular duo of Chanda Na Kay he heard in chambers away from the public attention and media coverage.





The trial of Chandab who is facing three charges related to child trafficking and cyber offences resumed this morning before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court today.



Chanda has denied all charges.





In the first count, Chanda is accused of trafficking a child identified as WK for purposes of sexual exploitation, contrary to the Anti-Human Trafficking Act. The offence is alleged to have occurred on August 3, 2025, in Lusaka.





The second count relates to child grooming under the Cyber Crimes Act.



The State alleges that on July 7, 2025, Chanda used a computer system to groom the child for purposes of facilitating or encouraging sexual conduct.





In the third count, he is accused of child solicitation. Prosecutors allege that on July 27, 2025, he used a computer system to arrange a meeting with the child with intent to abuse or engage in sexual activity.