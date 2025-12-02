The story of Hon. Given Lubinda: a vivid tapestry of loyalty, resilience, and strategic patience, set against the backdrop of the Patriotic Front’s dramatic rise and internal power struggles.





By Bwembya Mwaume



In the 2010/2011 PF convention, Hon. Given Lubinda-Zayellow-secured 26 votes, a modest yet significant showing against the towering figure of late President Michael Sata.





This contest was less about defeat and more about the respect accorded to experience and vision; Sata remained party president and quickly became the PF’s 2011 presidential candidate. This moment mirrored the classic Zambian political saga, where competition is fierce but respect for leadership endures, like lions circling before asserting dominance.





When PF triumphed on September 20, 2011, Sata’s ascent to presidency opened doors for Lubinda, appointed initially as Minister of Information & Broadcasting, before taking the helm of Foreign Affairs in 2012. Yet, in the volatile arena of politics, loyalty often courts peril. By February 2013, whispers and _utuchawa_ , fueled by misguided party factions, led to Lubinda’s dismissal amid unfounded allegations of leaking to the opposition UPND, a testament to the ruthless nature of succession battles hiding beneath party unity.





Despite the fall, Lubinda’s unshaken loyalty shone like a steady flame. After President Sata’s death in October 2014, rather than jockeying for power, he backed President Edgar C. Lungu, playing a key role in ECL’s electoral victories in 2015 and 2016.





Lubinda’s continued service, as Minister of Agriculture, then Justice, and now acting PF president, reflects a political craftsman who understands that real power often comes from patient persistence and unwavering commitment to the cause.





In Zambia’s political jungle, Lubinda’s journey is a poignant reminder: true leadership is forged not just in moments of triumph, but also in the shadows of adversity.