THE STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE OF GIVEN LUBINDA: WHY HIS ROLE REMAINS CRITICAL FOR THE PATRIOTIC FRONT IN 2026





Published by PF26



Hon. Given Lubinda’s position inside the Patriotic Front (PF) is one of the most strategically important—and often misunderstood—pieces in the 2026 election equation.





Following the passing of former President Edgar Lungu and the March 2026 virtual convention where Makebi Zulu was elected to lead the PF faction (now operating under the Pamodzi Alliance), Lubinda’s political trajectory has entered a new, defining chapter.





Let’s break down exactly where Hon. Lubinda stands as we approach the ballot.



1. What Makes Lubinda Different?

Unlike many polarizing figures in the opposition, Lubinda’s political capital lies in his stability:





The Unifier: He is broadly seen as a bridge-builder rather than a factional fighter.



Steadfast Loyalty: He maintained consistent support for the PF structure even after the difficult 2021 election loss.

Broad Acceptance: His brand resonates across the Miles Sampa faction elements and the broader traditional grassroots base.



2. His Current Strength in the Pamodzi Alliance

Even with the realignment and shifts in parliamentary seats, Lubinda remains a super heavyweight:





Grassroots Respect: He retains strong affection in urban PF strongholds, where he is seen as an accessible and steady hand



Beyond “MP Numbers”: While others rely on the number of sitting MPs, Lubinda’s strength is in rebuilding trust and party machinery. During an election year, this organizational capacity is crucial.





The Stability Factor: In a fragmented political environment, the more the opposition faces instability, the more attractive a respected, neutral elder statesman becomes.

3. Understanding His Limitations

Let’s look at the reality of his position without over-romanticizing it:





The Leadership Shift: Following the March 21, 2026, convention, Makebi Zulu emerged as the presidential candidate with 49.2% of the vote, while Lubinda received 8.7%. This means Lubinda is no longer the automatic presidential choice, but rather the architect of the Pamodzi Alliance.





The Need for Broad Coalitions: The PF cannot win 2026 on its own without broad alliances. Exiting the Tonse Alliance in March 2026 to form the Pamodzi Alliance requires Lubinda’s diplomatic and consensus-building skills to succeed.

4. Lubinda’s Realistic 2026 Paths

Let’s explore how Lubinda can make an impact in the upcoming election.





Path Description Outcome



Path 1:

The Kingmaker & Architect Leverages his political capital to broker unity within the Pamodzi Alliance and backs the Makebi Zulu ticket.

Retains deep influence, shapes the strategic direction of the opposition, and reduces personal electoral risk.





Path 2:

Rebuilding the Grassroots Acts as the operational backbone to rally urban strongholds, ensuring the party retains its legislative presence. Keeps the party machinery alive and prepares the PF for a stronger rebound in local government elections.





Path 3:

Fragmented Opposition Fails to unite competing voices, leading to a split in the urban vote. Constrains the national impact, though keeps his internal influence high.

5. How Recent Realignment Affects Him

Interestingly, the recent convention and shifts have impacted Lubinda less directly than others. His brand remains tied to party stability and institutional memory rather than holding a specific parliamentary seat. However, a fractured opposition platform makes it more challenging to mobilize urban voters.





In summary the PF is at a major crossroads. If the party prioritizes institutional stability and unity, Lubinda remains central to the rebuilding process.





Right now, Hon. Given Lubinda is the anchor of the Pamodzi Alliance. While he is not leading the presidential ticket, his experience is what will keep the party united through the 2026 elections.





Can he turn that respect into organized, national political strategy? If yes, the Pamodzi Alliance remains a formidable challenger for the future of Zambian politics.



Follow PF26 for more political analysis and updates on the 2026 elections.