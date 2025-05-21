By CIC.



THE SUN HAS ONLY 10% OF LIFE REMAINING BEFORE IT SWALLOWS THE EARTH SAYS ELON MUSK.





If you’re banking on Earth being around forever, Elon Musk has some grim news: we’re living on borrowed time and the sun has the final say.





In a recent interview on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Musk gave his cosmic forecast. “Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun,” he said. “The sun is gradually expanding, so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated.”





And according to Musk, the clock is already ticking. He claims that if Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years, “then Earth only has about 10% more life in it before it gets so hot that life is impossible.”





But Musk isn’t just doomsaying he’s pitching a plan. Colonizing Mars, he argues, is humanity’s best shot at survival. “Mars is life insurance for life collectively,” he told Watters. “We have a long way to go. It’s not just about landing on Mars and fancy equipment. It’s about creating a self-sustaining city on Mars.”





He explains that if a Mars colony can’t operate without constant supplies from Earth, then it’s not real “life insurance.” For it to safeguard humanity’s future, it has to be fully self-sustaining in case Earth is no longer there to support it.



Credit: Bezinga