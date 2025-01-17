THE SYLVIA KALABA STORY: A Tragic Exposé of the Church’s Decline Under the Prosperity Gospel



The heart-wrenching and shocking story of Lusaka Prophetess, Sylvia Kalaba, who reportedly cohabited with her husband’s corpse for 18 months under the instruction of her Tanzanian based “spiritual father” to gain miraculous powers and attract crowds, serves as a wake-up call to the Church.





This tragedy highlights the urgent need for believers to turn back to the True Gospel. The false teachings of the so-called Prosperity Gospel — emphasizing wealth, possessions, and miracles — have led many astray, making them vulnerable to manipulative individuals masquerading as prophets, apostles, or pastors.





It is time for the Church, particularly within Pentecostal and Charismatic movements, to reclaim the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ—centered on His crucifixion, resurrection, and the salvation He offers.



The rise of such deceptions is a consequence of abandoning this foundational message for a superficial, materialistic message that leaves people spiritually impoverished and morally misguided.





Now is the moment for action. The Church must return to the Gospel, which is “the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).



Let us remind ourselves of these essential truths:



✍️1. Jesus Christ is the Essence of the Gospel.



✍️2. Sound Doctrine is Non-Negotiable.



✍️3. The True Gospel is about Salvation from Sin, not Material Gain.





✍️4. The Gospel Brings Conviction, Leading to Repentance, Holiness, and Righteousness.



✍️5. The Gospel Calls Us to Moral Responsibility—First to God, Then to One Another.



✍️6. The Gospel Inspires Love for God and Neighbor.



✍️7. The Hope of the Gospel is Eternal Life, Not Perishable Possessions.





✍️8. The Gospel Reminds Us of Eternal Judgment, Where No Evil Escapes Divine Justice.



✍️9. The Gospel Instills Ethics and Values, Offering Freedom from Sin, Not Freedom to Sin.



✍️10. The Gospel is Christ-Centered, Not Miracle or Prophecy-Centered.



Ultimately, the reward of believing and living by the Gospel is the glory of eternity with Christ. This eternal hope motivates us to remain steadfast in our faith, regardless of circumstances.





Returning to the Gospel in its true essence will help save countless souls from the schemes of false teachers and spiritual exploitation.





Let us rise and return to the transformative power of the Gospel, proclaiming Christ crucified and resurrected for the salvation of humanity.



JPC NTUNTU