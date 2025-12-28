By Kellys Kaunda

THE TELEGRAPH SELECTS HICHILEMA AMONG OTHERS AS ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMING LEADERS IN 2025



It’s understandable that President Hichilema feels nice, even vindicated, by this recognition.





It’s equally understandable that the UPND as the ruling party feels nice about this accolade.



The recognition couldn’t come at a better time – a couple of months away from the general and presidential election.





Hichilema has been recognized for the management of the economy and foreign relations.



Specifically, he is being credited for debt restructuring, “restoring investor confidence”, etc.





Like I said in my article yesterday, economic fundamentals are important to get right because they serve an important role in the life of a nation.





But it’s important to note their limitations. For instance, since we returned to multiparty democracy, Zambia has generally posted consistently growth in the economy.





But how do you explain that at the same time poverty levels have been growing?



The reality is that economic growth doesn’t necessarily lead to job creation or poverty reduction.





And yet, this is the greatest need for Zambians – job creation and poverty reduction.



For this reason, the selection of President Hichilema as one of the best performing leaders of the world for 2025 has no practical value for the majority Zambians.





Until the Zambian government demonstrates creativity in its redistributive policies and rapidly opening up new economic frontiers, they should never take to the dance floor when their leaders are called by foreigners to receive rewards or recognition.