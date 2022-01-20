THE THREE KUOMBOKA CEREMONIES WHICH TAKE PLACE IN BAROTSELAND.

There are three Kuomboka ceremonies which usually takes place weeks in between in four different towns of Barotseland. These are as follows:

1. The first Kuomboka ceremony takes place in Mongu and Limulunga Districts. This is famous and most advertised one. The ceremony begins from Lealui Royal Palace to Limulunga Royal Palace in a six to Seven hours water voyage.

Over 180 strong Lozi men, proudly paddle the Litunga’s Nalikwanda Royal Barge with the elephant symbol on its top, to symbolise the power and Authority of the Litunga, the King of Barotseland. It’s always take place in March-April.

2. The Second Kuomboka Ceremony takes place in Nalolo, under “The Litunga La Mboela, Queen of the South. She is the second in hierarchy in the Lozi Dynasty.

The Kuomboka ceremony in Nalolo takes place from Nalolo Royal Palace to Muoyo Royal Palace. This one is Scheduled to take place few days after the famous one of Limulunga. It takes place in April-May.

The Symbol on top of the Royal badge, Motile, is a cow, a sign of a caring Mother, who feeds and takes good care of her offsprings! The Mitule is usually paddled by about 80 Strong Lozi Paddlers.

3. The third and final Kuomboka Ceremony takes place Kalabo District. It takes place under Milena Mukwae Mboanjikana. The Mboanjikanas is ranked third in hierarchy the Lozi Dynasty. This Ceremony takes place from Libonda Royal Palace to Mulundumano.

The Symbol on top of her Royal badge, Indila, is a Hippo or Kubu, which is said to be the origin of the Mboanjikana traditional title. It takes place in May.

All the three Kuomboka ceremonies are worth watching for one to expand and appreciate how deep rooted the Lozi culture and tradition is preserved from one generation to the next.

CREDIT: Barotseland Broadcasting Network