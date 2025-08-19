The time for serious, selfless leadership is now- DOLIKA BANDA

PRESS STATEMENT

DATED: 18 AUGUST 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF MS. DOLIKA BANDA





Zambia stands at a defining moment in our time and history. For too long, leadership in our nation has been reduced to political gamesmanship, personal ambition, and the endless recycling of empty promises. What our people deserve is not more rhetoric but serious, selfless leadership.

I have spent over three decades working in development finance, governance, and investment across the world. From my years at the International Finance Corporation, the African Development Bank, and CDC Group, to serving on the boards of institutions committed to Africa’s transformation, my mission has always been the same: to bring real, sustainable impact to communities. Leadership, to me, is not about occupying office, it is about delivering change that is felt in the lives of ordinary citizens.





It is with this conviction that, after much reflection and prayer, I have decided to offer myself to serve as President of the Republic of Zambia in 2026. I believe leadership is service, not an opportunity for wealth or self-promotion.

It requires rolling up our sleeves and addressing the urgent challenges that face our nation: jobs for our youth, affordable healthcare, access to quality education, food security, and dignity for every citizen. For me, integrity is non-negotiable. When I resigned from my position as Chairperson of ZCCM-IH, I did so because I refused to be a pawn of political interference. I chose principle over position then, and I will continue to choose principle over politics now. Zambia deserves institutions that work for the people, not for the few





My journey has taught me that true leadership is measured by impact. I have witnessed small businesses in Zambia grow into thriving enterprises when given fair opportunities and proper support, proving that real empowerment is possible when leaders open doors instead of closing them.

Inclusive leadership is also central to my vision. Women are not an “asset class” to be managed. We are builders, innovators, and partners in national development. My commitment is to build a Zambia that values the contribution of every citizen, regardless of gender, background, or status, while pursuing development that is both equitable and sustainable for future generations.





Zambia is a land of promise, blessed with resources, talent, and a youthful population eager to rise. But potential alone is not enough, it takes honest, disciplined, and selfless leadership to transform promise into prosperity. I am ready to lead, not for myself, but for the generations that will come after us. The time for serious, selfless leadership is now.