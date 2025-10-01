The Tony Blair dark shadow over Gaza



1 Sept 25.



Under a Trump “peace” plan, Tony Blair, the former UK prime minister whose legacy has been marred by the catastrophic Iraq war, could run Gaza. Why has this sparked outrage worldwide?





Mustafa Barghouti, who opposes the divisive1 British figure’s role in Gaza, says, “If you mention Tony Blair, the first thing people mention is the Iraq war.”





Over 1 million civilians have been killed in Iraq since the start of the US-led invasion in 2003, according to some estimates.DW