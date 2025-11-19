The top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa 2025
1)- Mauritius – Score 1.59 – Global rank (26th)
2)- Botswana – Score 1.74 – Global rank (43rd)
3)- Namibia – Score 1.79 – Global rank (50th)
4)- The Gambia – Score 1.86 – Global rank (55th)
5)- Sierra Leone – Score 1.89 – Global rank (57th)
6)- Madagascar – Score 1.90 – Global rank (59th)
7)- Ghana – Score 1.90 – Global rank (61st)
8)- Zambia – Score 1.91 – Global rank (64th)
9)- Senegal – Score 1.94 – Global rank (69th)
10)- Liberia – Score 1.94 – Global rank (70th)
Source: Institute for Economics & Peace. Global Peace Index 2025