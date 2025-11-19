The top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa 2025

0

The top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa 2025

1)- Mauritius  – Score 1.59 – Global rank (26th)

2)-  Botswana  – Score 1.74 – Global rank (43rd)



3)- Namibia  – Score 1.79 – Global rank (50th)

4)- The Gambia  – Score 1.86 – Global rank (55th)

5)- Sierra Leone  – Score 1.89 – Global rank (57th)



6)- Madagascar  – Score 1.90 – Global rank (59th)

7)-  Ghana  – Score 1.90 – Global rank (61st)

8)- Zambia  – Score 1.91 – Global rank (64th)



9)- Senegal  – Score 1.94 – Global rank (69th)

10)- Liberia  – Score 1.94 – Global rank (70th)

Source: Institute for Economics & Peace. Global Peace Index 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here