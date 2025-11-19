The top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa 2025



1)- Mauritius  – Score 1.59 – Global rank (26th)



2)- Botswana  – Score 1.74 – Global rank (43rd)





3)- Namibia  – Score 1.79 – Global rank (50th)



4)- The Gambia  – Score 1.86 – Global rank (55th)



5)- Sierra Leone  – Score 1.89 – Global rank (57th)





6)- Madagascar  – Score 1.90 – Global rank (59th)



7)- Ghana  – Score 1.90 – Global rank (61st)



8)- Zambia  – Score 1.91 – Global rank (64th)





9)- Senegal  – Score 1.94 – Global rank (69th)



10)- Liberia  – Score 1.94 – Global rank (70th)



Source: Institute for Economics & Peace. Global Peace Index 2025