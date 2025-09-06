THE TRAIN HAS LEFT THE STATION – DOLIKA BANDA



2026 presidential candidate Dolika Banda says she will soon launch her manifesto.





But meanwhile she writes:



My detailed vision is well explained in my Manifesto soon to be circulated, i cannot leave it at that.





My vision for Zambia is to restore economic dignity, invest in our people, and rebuild trust in leadership.



I will lead with an uncommon style that involves listening before deciding, serving before ruling, and proving integrity through action. I believe that development must be people-centered: agriculture that ensures food sovereignty and exports value-added products, mining that benefits local communities through established Community funds, schools that prepare our youth for tomorrow’s jobs instead of learning about grasshoppers, and health care that treats every





Zambian with dignity. My benchmark is measurable change, such as jobs created, industries owned by Zambians, small businesses thriving, and no citizen left behind.





The Zambia we must see is debt-responsible, food-sovereign, energy-sufficient, and united across tribes and regions, with youth and women at the center of decision-making.





My willpower is rooted in faith, discipline, and love for country, and with your support we can turn this vision into reality.