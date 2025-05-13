THE TRUE COST OF GOOD GOVERNANCE UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA- Abraham Simpamba

THE TRUE COST OF GOOD GOVERNANCE UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



Under the so-called good governance of President Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambian people have endured some of the harshest economic and social conditions in our recent history.





We were promised a better Zambia.

What we’ve received instead is hardship disguised as progress.



Under the bad leadership of the past, we experienced load shedding for just a few months.



Today, under good leadership, we endure daily power cuts that stretch for abnormal hours for over a year now. Is this leadership?



Under bad governance, a 25kg bag of mealie meal cost K120.

Today, it’s K400 pushing families to the edge.





Fuel used to be K17 per litre.

Now it’s K32 suffocating transporters, workers, and small businesses across Zambia.



Our farmers used to buy fertilizer at K700 or receive six full bags under FISP.

Now they pay K1,200 per bag and are even forced to share in medas.

That’s not governance. That’s mockery.





The corruption they promised to fight?

It now thrives under their very noses.

What was once criminal under PF is now tolerated, concealed, and even rewarded.



This is no longer about UPND or PF.

This is about truth, betrayal, and the people’s suffering.

It’s clear: President Hichilema and his administration did not come to serve the people they came to serve themselves.





And when we speak out, they threaten us:

Bring your finger, I bite you.

This arrogance is a clear sign of leadership that has lost touch with reality and the people.





But let this be clear:

We will not be silent. We will not be intimidated.



We stand for the truth.

We stand for the people.

And we stand for a better Zambia one built on accountability, integrity, and real solutions, not deception and broken promises.





Instead of focusing on changing the Constitution to suit their ambitions, the leadership should focus on the real issues affecting Zambians:



Shortages of essential drugs in hospitals



High cost of living and transport





Youth unemployment



Agricultural neglect



A healthy nation is a productive nation.



Ministers like Mulambo Haimbe, Jack Mwiimbu, and Elija Muchima should be ashamed.

When the U.S. Ambassador calls for accountability and transparency, that is not too much to ask it is the bare minimum expected in a democracy.





Zambians, the cost of this so-called good governance is now too high to ignore.

Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can.

Ichalo Bantu!