The Trump Jet Tale in the USA

…Qatar Gift Raises Dust over Possible Compromise for POTUS



By Amb. Anthony Mukwita



16 May 2025



His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar is a great and generous man—a prized friend if you move in the high royal circles of Arab wealth and deep pockets.





From Zambia, the name may seem distant, even alien. So why do I bring up Qatari royalty, glitz, and glamour today? The reason is simple.



The Emir of Qatar has gifted the most powerful man on Earth—yes, the one and only Donald Trump—with a multi-million-dollar jet the American media are calling a “Palace in the Sky.”





Currently parked in San Antonio, Texas, this luxury jet is only about 13 years old and valued at around $400 million. The stupendously rich Emir, it seems, has no real use for it—except for the fact that he wants an upgrade.



Hard to believe, I know, but it’s true. Trump has reportedly agreed to accept the gift, pending final approval by the U.S. Congress.





Here’s the catch: under U.S. law, the President—commonly referred to as POTUS—cannot accept such lavish gifts from foreign governments, as they may constitute a conflict of interest or compromise national interests.



Congress must give the green light, and it’s proving to be a bumpy ride.





Both Republican and Democrat lawmakers have expressed opposition to the gift. The Pentagon has estimated that upgrading the jet to meet POTUS-level security could cost up to $1 billion—yes, with a “B.” Think “Nkandla,” but on ster0ids.





Critics are asking valid questions: What does Qatar expect in return? Is this a ‘retirement package’ for Trump? After all, in just under two years, Trump could leave office—and the jet would be donated to his presidential museum.





Yet the Pentagon would still be responsible for its maintenance, at taxpayer expense, with only Trump using the Qatari gift.

Trump hates to look a gift horse in the mouth.





I wish I had friends like the Don and His Royal Highness. All I need is a modest jet—though, I hear, even spare parts can be quite costly for a single engine lol! The 747 has four.





Trump already has access to two Boeing 747s, but he complains that they’re aging—about 40 years old. I’m not sure what that is in ‘dog years’, but engineering experts say 40 isn’t too bad for these big machines.



Then again, America is the wealthiest nation on Earth—they can afford a little extravagance.



Lessons for Zambia



If you’ve gotten lost in all the opulence, here’s the takeaway: the United States remains a model of accountability and transparency.

They have strict limits on what public officials can receive, even gifts from friendly nations.





Zambia, once regarded as a budding democracy in Southern Africa, should take a leaf from this. We must clearly define and publicize what gifts government officials are allowed to receive—to prevent graft and abuse of office.





I wish the Don luck in acquiring his new toy. If approved, it will be yet another glass ceiling broken in Trump’s long list of headline-making executive actions.





Back to Zambia from Qatar



Closer to home, dust is still swirling over a diplomatic spat between Zambia and the United States after life-saving medical drugs donated by the U.S. government reportedly went missing.





According to U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, H.E. Michael Gonzales, the disappearance of these drugs could affect over 1.3 million Zambians who rely on them annually, potentially leading to serious health consequences—even loss of life.





The Zambian government has responded, pledging to investigate the theft, which is good. However, this has not been without some diplomatic ‘back-and-forth’ between Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Ambassador Gonzales.





As someone with experience in international relations and diplomacy, I was widely quoted on this issue. I maintain what I said then: “Diplomacy is all about talking—and talking—and talking.”

Zambia must work this out with Uncle Sam for the sake of our 60 year old stellar relationship, we must win together or lose alone.





These medications could mean the difference between life and death. Those responsible for the theft must be brought to justice swiftly. We know the Don HH resents graft or the whiff of it so clearly he will act on this swiftly.



Restoring Zambia’s good international reputation is crucial, especially to avoid a domino effect of diplomatic backlash from other cooperating partners like the EU.





From Drugs, Jets and Politics—to Energy



On a more positive note, I was pleased to learn that Zambia has secured foreign debt financing through Stanbic Bank to construct a 100MW solar power plant in Chisamba—touted as the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa.





A firm called GreenCo of Africa will be involved in this critical energy project, helping to address our country’s current power deficit.



I was especially thrilled to see GreenCo’s name in the mix, as I played a small but meaningful role in bringing the company to Zambia during my time as Ambassador to Germany.





I facilitated high-level ground breaking meetings between GreenCo and then-President Edgar Lungu, which helped lay the groundwork for their presence here, they deserve the growing success.

I mention this because the work diplomats do often goes unnoticed.



The public sees the suits and the champagne, but not the hard hours and strategic negotiations behind the scenes.





Right now, Zambian households are freezing during this cold season, despite a generous rainy season. The power shortage affects everyone—from factories to barber shops—and stifles economic growth.



So, as the weekend beckons, I’ll end with what I always say: Make love, not war—we only have one Zambia. Others may visit, but we must remain focused on job creation and poverty reduction, especially as we head toward elections next year.





Amb. Anthony Mukwita is a published author and international relations analyst. His books are available at Bookworld, Amazon and Grey Matter.



Source: Daily Nation – “Mukwita on Point.”