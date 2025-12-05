THIS IS HUGE: The U.S. just released its new National Security Strategy, and it’s a major shift in tone, focus, and global positioning.





For the first time in years, China is not labeled the “primary threat” or “pacing challenge.” Instead, the top priorities are clear:

– secure the homeland ️,

– reassert control in the Western Hemisphere  (hello, Monroe Doctrine 2.0),



– rebuild domestic industry , and then manage competition with China, mostly on economic terms.



Taiwan? The document calls deterrence “a priority”, but notably adds “ideally” when referring to maintaining military overmatch. Translation: it’s not guaranteed. The U.S. now openly says defending Taiwan depends on allies in the First Island Chain doing far more.





Even more striking: zero mention of “democracy vs. autocracy.” No ideological crusade. Just cold, pragmatic statecraft.





This isn’t just policy, it’s a signal. Alliances are transactional. Power is relative. And America admits it can’t go it alone.