BREAKING: The UK ARRESTS its former ambassador to the U.S. as the Epstein files fallout spreads.





The scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein continues to detonate political explosions overseas — with consequences far beyond what’s transpired so far in the United States.





The U.K. police have now arrested Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, on suspicion of “misconduct in public office” tied to his dealings with Epstein. According to London’s Metropolitan Police, a 72-year-old former government minister was taken into custody and formally interviewed after properties in Wiltshire and north London were searched.





While British police rules prevented authorities from naming him outright, officials confirmed the suspect was a former minister connected to those properties. Mandelson, 72, fits the description — and he was already fired from his ambassadorial post in Washington last September when the extent of his friendship with Epstein came to light.





This wasn’t some passing acquaintance. The controversy erupted after documents raised questions about whether Mandelson may have shared confidential government information with Epstein — allegations that triggered an official investigation earlier this month.





Mandelson has previously insisted that Department of Justice files did not “indicate wrongdoing or misdemeanor” on his part. He has not commented publicly since news of the arrest broke.





The optics, however, are devastating.



Epstein’s web of influence once stretched across Wall Street, Silicon Valley, royalty, and Washington. Now it’s dragging in a former British ambassador to America — a senior figure in U.K. politics with decades of influence.





The arrest underscores what survivors and advocates have been saying for years: the full scope of Epstein’s connections and enablers has never been fully exposed.





British authorities have not yet filed charges, and Mandelson is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. But the fact that police have escalated the matter to an arrest signals that investigators believe there are serious grounds to examine the disgraced former ambassador’s activities.





The Epstein saga refuses to die quietly. Instead, it keeps resurfacing — crossing borders, toppling reputations, and raising the same haunting question: Who knew what? And who helped him get away with it?





Hopefully, the United States will take some action against the people implicated in the Epstein files, although any serious prosecutions are unlikely as long as Trump is in office.





