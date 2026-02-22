THE UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF GIVEN LUBINDA TONSE ALLIANCE  LED

THE UNCERTAINT FUTURE OF GIVEN LUBINDA TONSE ALLIANCE LED.

By staffer Reporter/Political commentator.

We know that the passed week had alot of issues ,the firings upon firings.

Those firings few months before general elections is a bad sign ,it means will go into elections with rotten eggs ,it is not an indication that the President had the reason for firing those no,it was only an act of blinding Zambians that he fights corruption.If he does we could have known why those cabinate ministers where fired.



This tells that in his last term there will be rampant corruption ,yes his final term because he is going to win but with a different cabinet ,because the current ones will be in the bin.



Let us now talk about them main rat in the in groundnuts.

Brian Mundubile Tonse Alliance has moved on and there is no going back the coming in of ICHABAICHE boss Binwell Mpundu the ground is fetile because Mpundu is a house name in Zambia now ,this means he carries the northern youths with him,BM8 with the grassroots support he will be on the ballot competing with hh,Fred M’membe and Harry Kalaba ,Makebi Zulu is a question mark because he has no party,but one thing that you cant remove from MZ is patience,humility ,stead fast ,rule of law and upholding of the constitutuon,no wonder he has calculated his moves very well.



He was offered to be the NCP President ,but as it stands he never said yes or no but he is willing to stand on the NCP ticket,him and the Lubind led Tonse Alliance have two options ,if the courts will rule in fever of Miles Sampa on the forth coming judgement as weather Miles was dully elected as pf President on 24th October 2023 or not ,if the courts will no,pf will go for convention and elect the party President if yes GL group will go for NCP,which preferebly MZ is likely to carry the day.



Therefore,one thing for sure Peter Chanda the NCP President called upon MZ8 to talk to other pf members to find the ways on how to ride on NCP as the vehicle to the 2026 general elections.



The question could be ,who would be the main competitor to hh if BM8 under FDD and MZ8 under NCP?

BM8 may have the upper hand because by now he has the structures the whole nation, mind you also both fdd and ncp have members of parliament through the influence of pf tag so if they can merge positive results may come up.



The only advise we continue to give to Given Lubinda led Tonse Alliance is to merge with BM8 alliance for you to be able to fight a good fight during the forth coming general elections.



In the other ways,it is good to compete in order to reduce the hh vote so that he could not grab the 50%+1 ,which in turn two brothers who went separate ways due to selfishness they can find ways of adding votes to destroy hh,men you have all the options at your disposal.



Niz is here to alert political players to use humanity to run their affairs ,because if BM8 and MZ8 are not careful, the upnd has already set up a trap using Nevers Mumba ,because the upnd knows of they cant use someone to split the votes in their favour from the northern region and Eastern region ,upnd will fall,so this was a very well calculated move by the upnd.



We are just hoping for the Zambians to see beyond tribal and regional lines when voting ,and the end of the integrity must put someone in state house.



We are praying for all Presidential candidates that are prepared to run the race for the big job God’s protection and blessings.



To our dear sisters Lillian Mutambo aka Lily Mtamz and Beverly Kunda aka The chair voice of Zambia ,your voices are two small to win a presidential candidate elections ,so it is important that you both help to unite the pf if you really mean what you say.

By for now .

-New Informants Zambia