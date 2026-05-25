The unfortunate attack on me and my wife in Mazabuka…It was an attack on Zambia’s cherished democratic soul- Gary Nkombo

Gary Nkombo wrote:

WELCOME AFRICA FREEDOM DAY – 25 MAY 2026 !

Friends, the unfortunate attack on me and my wife last Wednesday 21st May 2026 at the hands of Bilden Halooba in full view of the Zambia Police Service was never just about stopping Gary Nkombo’s nomination as Mazabuka Central MP.

It’s bigger !

It was an attack on Zambia’s cherished democratic soul — a direct assault on the rights and freedoms our mothers and fathers bled and died to secure. Smart Eagles Daily Nation Zambia Daily Revelation Newspaper 

Our parents did not die for us to rebuild the same chains with different hands in 2026.

They did not march so that citizens could be harmed for simply wanting to participate.

What happened to me — and what continues to happen to others — are not isolated attacks.

They are systematically planned attacks on every Zambian’s right to exist without fear, to participate without intimidation.

Zambia’s democracy was not given on a silver plate.

It was won..

In 1964.

In 1991.

In 2011

In 2021.

Each generation before us faced a moment where they had to choose between— true freedom or deception .

In 2026, the moment is here and is ours!

Africa Freedom Day is not a passive celebration for the powerful only. It is a warning to the complacent — as freedom is never just won.

It is protected daily, by ordinary citizens who refuse to look away from injustice in any form, anywhere .

I am still standing.

Zambia must keep standing too.

Happy Africa Freedom Day!

God bless the Republic of Zambia

Gary Nkombo

2026 Independent MP Candidate ,

Mazabuka Central !