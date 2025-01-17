THE UNITED CHURCH OF ZAMBIA APPLAUD NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT



…..As Hon Chipoka mulenga officiate at the 60 years diamond jubilee thanks giving service of the church in mindolo,Kitwe.





Hon Chipoka mulenga, Chingola constituency MP, Minister of Commerce, trade and Industry,who represented the Republic President at the function in his keynote speech expressed the Presidential warm greetings to the entire church family and recognised the role of church play in the national unity and economy growth. He emphasised on the need of the church to continue providing critical prophetic voice to governance issues of the country as it’s play vital partnerships in development.



Hon Chipoka mulenga further sent the massage of goodwill on behalf of President who has so far contributed k250 000 towards the building of the Copperbelt presbytery united church of Zambia in mindolo and himself also contributed k50 000 toward various activities of the church.



In the spirit of Christianity and humanity, Mr Mupeta Ian also sowed a seed of k20000 toward the same church construction cost.





General secretary Rev chipasha musaba told the congregates and guest of honour that, the church appreciate the support of the new dawn government efforts of implementing policies which are aimed to alleviate the suffering of the people and provision of conducive working relationships with the church and it’s desire to respond to church calls at any given time.





The church has maintain it’s core value of promotion of social justice among it’s faithful and vulnerable community members in the society like education, economic activities,health care among others . He pointed out that all these have been success story for the past 60 years.





While a youth representative enchoed the need of the church to continue recognising the effort of the youths as leaders for today as they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the church in the community and nation at large.





His grace synod bishop Festus chulu express happiness on many developmental success so far scored as a church. He reminds the congregates to bear mind that the climate change been experienced is real and hence the need of switching to the climate change method as a way mitigation measure of the crisis. He implore the Christian family to continue living in harmony and spreading of good news to all Human kind in line with what the bible mandate. He also informed the guests that the church will continue to partner with the government of the day in order to serve humanity better and for national unity.





The honourable MP who doubles as Minister of Commerce,trade and industries was accompanied by the Copper Provincial deputy secretary, Mr kamenga, kitwe mayor, chingola district upnd leadership led by vice chairman for administration,Bishop ,DR Ricky kamuwanga, top treasurer, Hon musonda mulenga Jeff, Chairlady, Mrs Mary Nyirenda, Vice secretary Mr Elijah Mwape and Deputy IPS, Mr Limata Willie.



Chingola district information desk