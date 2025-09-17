THE UNSUNG SILENT HEROES TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA – DR.MUTALE NALUMANGO

Authored By; Mupishi Jones

Her outstanding contributions especially to the education sector as well as governance system of our country earned her recognition to be conferred an honorary PhD of philosophy in education, leadership and management.

She was later on again conferred an honorary PhD of philosophy in political science from Kesmond International University of Cameron.

I feel it’s time for Zambians especially the Gen-Z to equally honor her contributions to the peace, tranquility, freedoms and liberties including all the rights they are currently enjoying and taking for granted in this country.It didn’t come on it’s own,it took people like her to constantly advocate for it, sometimes even risking rejection from her own people.

Veep Nalumango is a teacher by training who rose from being a class teacher to Deputy Head and finally to Headmaster.

During her 25 years teaching career, she was actively involved in championing the general welfare of teachers and women in general,a fierce voice of defense against any form of abuse to teachers and women which led her to be elected as National Vice President of SESTUZ.

As the current Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango stands as a symbol of progress and gender empowerment in African governance.

A former educator and seasoned politician, she has dedicated her life to public service and national development.

Born in 1955 in Kaputa,Veep Nalumango entered politics in 2001 and was elected as member of parliament for Kaputa constituency at the 2001 general elections under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy(MMD) candidate.

Under Levy Mwanawasa’s first term as President, Veep Nalumango served in several positions, including Labour and Social Security minister and Information and Broadcasting Services minister.

After being re-elected as a member of parliament for Kaputa in 2006, she stood for deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia and won unopposed, becoming the first female to hold that position.

In 2011 She decided to join the United Party for National Development where she was appointed the party’s national chairperson in 2013, a position she held until February 2021 when she became the vice president of the party.

At the 2021 general election, she became the Vice President of Zambia after the UPND won the presidential election, becoming only the second woman after her predecessor (Inonge Wina) to hold the position.

Her journey from classroom to cabinet, from Deputy National Assembly Speaker to leader of National Assembly,from cabinet Minister to Vice President is a testament to her belief in education, dignity, and inclusive leadership.

As a proud alumna of Kesmonds International University, Dr. Mutale-Nalumango’s academic and ethical grounding has been central to her transformative leadership style.

Her role as Vice President places her at the forefront of shaping Zambia’s socio-economic direction and uplifting marginalized voices, particularly women and youth.

Dr. Nalumango is more than a political figure—she is a mentor and role model to many, showing that principled leadership and unwavering service can truly make a difference.

Veep Mutale Nalumango,

hon.Situmbeko Musokotwane,hon.Eng.Charles Lubasi Milupi, President Hakainde Hichilema and a few others are faces that are working their lungs out to restore the tattered international dignity of this country, to reverse the untrustworthy and uncreditworthness status of this country, to remove the corrupt nation tug of this country.

These faces are a reflection of what Zambia is slowly becoming….a trustworthy country…a creditworthy country…a peaceful country….a country that rewards hardwork and reprimands free handouts….a country that safe-guards property rights and holds public resources sacrosanct and demands justice for corruption…..a country whose fifth stanza of it’s national anthem is “when you’re in conflict to the law, you’re on your own”…a safe haven for investment.

It can only be God’s favor for this country at this point in time to have such leaders with so much intellectual quality and such strong reserves of noble sentiments.

Which Gen-Z or a so-called 2pin youth wouldn’t want to be like these leaders or have children look up to these as role models?

It’s just morally right that we give credit to so few who are doing so much for so many of us,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

