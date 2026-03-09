The Untold Story of Afro‑Iranians and Iran’s Folklore Traditions



Many people are surprised to learn that Iran has a historical and living African‑descended community. Known as Afro‑Iranians, these communities mainly live in southern provinces along the Persian Gulf, including Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Fars. Their presence in Iran dates back centuries of Indian Ocean trade and migration, when Africans were brought to the region as sailors, laborers, and soldiers. Today, music, dance, and local rituals still reflect this unique heritage.





This history also helps explain the origins of certain traditional Iranian folklore characters. Figures like Siah in Siah‑Bazi theatre or Haji Firuz in Nowruz celebrations appear with darkened faces. While these characters are part of entertainment and celebration, their origins are connected to real Afro‑Iranian communities and long‑standing cultural exchange, not just imitation.





What Iranian religious leaders have said



Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly condemned racism and expressed solidarity with movements against racial injustice abroad. He criticised the treatment of Black Americans and the systemic racism evident in incidents like police violence in the United States, framing support for anti‑racist movements as part of opposing oppression globally.





These statements show that within the official religious establishment, there is rhetorical support for equality and opposition to racist systems, even if broader social conversations inside Iran about race and discrimination…including the lived experiences of Afro‑Iranians…continue to evolve.





Understanding this history and discourse is important. It reminds us that Iran has always been multiethnic and multicultural, and that traditions we see today often carry stories of real people, cultural exchange, and centuries of human connection.