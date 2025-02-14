THE UPND GOVERNMENT: A REGIME OF OPPRESSION, DECEPTION, CORRUPTION, AND FAILED LEADERSHIP- Abraham Simpamba

THE UPND GOVERNMENT: A REGIME OF OPPRESSION, DECEPTION, CORRUPTION, AND FAILED LEADERSHIP



Since assuming office, President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND administration have prioritized silencing dissent and stifling criticism rather than addressing the real challenges faced by ordinary Zambians.



Instead of focusing on governance and national development, this government has engaged in political persecution, using state institutions to intimidate and arrest opposition voices.



The lack of wisdom in leadership has made it nearly impossible for the UPND to deliver meaningful progress. Corruption, which they vowed to eradicate, has instead flourished at an alarming rate, with multiple scandals emerging within just three years in office.



While Zambians struggle with economic hardships, skyrocketing prices, and unemployment, this government is more concerned with suppressing political opponents than finding real solutions to the nation’s problems.



To make matters worse, this is a government that failed to televise the Gold, ministry of health and sugilite scandal on national television, failed to explain the sudden change of banknotes, yet found it necessary to televise the Alcastrete Witchcraft case an issue that has no bearing on improving the well-being of Zambians. This was nothing but an attempt to seek public attention and sympathy what a shame!



Now, they are tampering with national symbols like the flag, yet such changes do nothing to improve the economy or uplift the lives of the Zambian people.



Instead of taking responsibility for their failures, they resort to deception and propaganda, manipulating public perception to seek sympathy.



Why prioritize manipulation over transparency on matters of national interest? Instead of informing and empowering the people on matters bordering on nationalInterests, upnd administration seeks to distract and mislead the people.



Giving President Hakainde Hichilema another term in 2026 would be a disaster a continuation of incompetence, deception, and misplaced priorities.



Zambians deserve leadership that prioritizes their welfare, economic stability, and a genuine fight against corruption not selective justice driven by political interests.



It is now evident that after fighting for the presidency for 23 years, President Hichilema came into office without a clear vision. Silencing dissent is not leadership delivering on promises is.



President Hichilema vowed to provide:

✅ Mealie meal at K50

✅ Fertilizer at K250

✅ Fuel at K12 per liter

✅ A corruption-free government

✅ An end to load shedding



Yet, over a year later, the power crisis has worsened, with some areas experiencing 24-hour blackouts what a shame! Meanwhile, Namibia enjoys electricity generated from our own resources and sweat. Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, and corruption is at its highest levels.



Instead of implementing sustainable solutions, this government has militarized the food supply, bringing ZNS into the mealie meal supply chain and treating citizens like criminals or refugees in their own country just because of a bag of mealie meal. Shame on you!



As if that weren’t enough, innocent people are now being beaten while trying to buy mealie meal. What kind of leadership is this?



Meanwhile, instead of investing in productive sectors that can uplift citizens’ lives, the UPND is busy wasting resources on induced by-elections, undermining democracy while people suffer.



A functioning democracy requires opposition oversight to provide checks and balances. You cannot run a government without opposition, opposition ensures accountability and highlights areas where leadership is failing. Instead of suppressing dissent, the UPND should focus on delivering on its promises to improve the well-being of the people.



The Zambian people deserve better.



ICHALO BANTU



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can