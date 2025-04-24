THE UPND GOVERNMENT DOES NOT WANT ZAMBIANS TO SPEAK – KALABA



… says the cyber security law is archaic and anti technology.



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



It is sad that the UPND Government does not want Zambians to speak and express themselves freely, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has said.



Speaking when he featured 5 FM’s ‘ Burning Issue ‘ program today, said the newly enacted Cyber Security law is archaic and anti technology.



He said the new cyber law is not promoting Zambia’s independence in the cyber space.





“The cyber security law is an archaic law and anti technology, it is not promoting Zambia’s independence in the cyber space. Why should Zambia which seems to be transforming taking it itself 30 year backwards,” Mr. Kalaba said.



” Why would you want to treat your own citizens who ushered you in office using the same cyber space but now you are beginning to punish them. You dont want people to speak, when they speak they are summoned to the police. Any system that uses the police to suppress citizens does not stay longer in office. Power belongs to the people and Zambians are waiting for the President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026,” the CF leader said.



And Mr. Kalaba said once ushered in office, his Government will reverse the cyber law because it is not good for the country.



“Many youths are doing business using the internet so how will they survive,” Mr. Kalaba asked.



