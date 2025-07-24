THE UPND GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED FARMERS – KALABA



… says it is sad that farmers are spending weeks sleeping in the cold trying to sale their maize at FRA depots.





MPIKA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says it is sad that farmers in Mpika are spending more than two weeks sleeping in the cold at the Food Reserve Agency – FRA depots trying to sell their maize.





Speaking when he featured on Yusufu Catholic Radio in Mpika this evening, Mr. Kalaba said this is a sign of failure on the part of the UPND Government.





Mr. Kalaba said Government should quickly address this issue by allowing the FRA to start working in shifts so that farmers are attended to on time.





“Why should farmers be spending more than two weeks sleeping in the cold at the Food Reserve Agency depots trying to sale their maize produce. FISP was chaotic and now farmers are having challenges selling their maize. The only solution to this is for FRA workers to start working 24hrs in shifts so that they attend to the farmers, and if Government paid attention to farming, many Zambians will get involved in farming, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said CF in Government will recapitalize the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia NCZ and stop importing fertilizer from Ukraine.





He said this move will ensure that Zambian farmers have access to cheap fertilizer.





” God has given us everything except good leadership. The UPND Government has failed farmers and when Citizens First forms Government next we will recapitalize the Nitrogen Chemical of Zambia and stop importing fertilizer from Ukraine, this will ensure that Zambian farmers have access to cheaper fertilizer,” Mr. Kalaba said.



