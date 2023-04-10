THE UPND GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE VIOLENT … because they are starring at defeat come 2026 – Frank Bwalya

THE UPND GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE VIOLENT

…because they are starring at defeat come 2026 – Bwalya

Serenje, Monday, April 10, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party (SP) spokesperson Frank Bwalya has warned that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government will continue being violent.

This follows the violent attack the SP leader Dr. Fred M’membe faced on Saturday in Serenje perpetrated by the UPND were he was conducting campaigns ahead of the Muchinda Ward by elections.

Mr Bwalya said the violence the UPND is exhibiting is as a result of the 2026 defeat they are starring at.

“We want to remind each other that we have before us as comrade Fred M’membe as always reminded us, a mammoth task. The UPND government will continue to be violent because they are starring at defeat come 2026. Let us support the revolutionary spirit…victory is certain,” he said.

And Mr Bwalya applauded Zambians for the support and solidarity towards president M’membe and the party members who were attacked on the same day.

“As Socialist Party Zambia, we wish you acknowledge the overwhelming, good well and support that we have received from the Zambian people after the UPND attacked our leader, comrade Dr Fred M’membe and other members of the party in Serenje, on Saturday, 8th April, 2023,” he said.

“We note that Zambians have expressed profound solidarity and unity in condemning that violence. Indeed, violence should be condemned. And we condemn it once more, in the strongest possible terms. We urge our members to pray for comrade Preston Chinyama was badly injured.

“As you all know by now; we doubt whether his right eye which was badly injured will see again. We ask for prayers for other members of the party who were also injured. We also ask for prayers for our leader Dr Fred M’membe. We know that this cheap attack cannot dampen his revolutionary spirit. However, we ask you our members to continue praying for him so that he’ll remain bold, that he’ll remain courageous as he leads our party.”