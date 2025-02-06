The UPND Government’s Crackdown on Citizens: A Threat to Our Freedoms- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The UPND Government’s Crackdown on Citizens: A Threat to Our Freedoms



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Zambia is under siege. The UPND government is systematically using state institutions to silence, intimidate, and oppress its own citizens. It began with opposition politicians, then spread to civil society, and now they have moved into the church. If they can arrest pastors for speaking up, what makes you think they won’t come for you next?



We are witnessing a terrifying trend: anyone who dares to challenge the government is targeted, harassed, and jailed. Pastor Duncan has been imprisoned—not for committing any crime, but for standing in solidarity with Chisokone marketeers, who are simply trying to survive in an economy that is crushing them. Instead of addressing the real struggles of the people, this government has chosen the path of tyranny—punishing those who dare to expose the suffering of Zambians.





If a pastor can be treated like a criminal, what hope is there for the rest of us? What hope is there for ordinary marketeers, taxi drivers, farmers, teachers, and students? When did it become a crime to speak up for the poor?



State Institutions: Weapons of Oppression



Under the UPND, the police, the judiciary, and other state institutions have lost their independence. They are no longer serving justice; they are serving a political agenda.





The police are no longer protecting citizens; they are harassing and arresting them on orders from above.



The courts are no longer delivering justice; they are convicting innocent people to silence dissent.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is no longer fighting corruption; it is being used to target political opponents.





Laws are being twisted and abused to silence dissent. Arrests are no longer based on crime, but on fear. Opposition leaders are targeted, activists are detained, journalists are threatened, and now even religious leaders are under attack.



Where is democracy? Where is freedom? Where is justice?



Targeting Citizens One by One



Open your eyes, Zambia! They are coming for us—one by one.





Today, it is Pastor Duncan. Yesterday, it was an opposition leader. Tomorrow, it will be YOU.



Look at what is happening around you:

✔️ Your relatives and friends are being arrested on fabricated charges.

✔️ People are being dragged to court and thrown into prison for simply speaking out.

✔️ The government is instilling fear so that no one dares to resist.





This is not justice. This is oppression. How many more innocent Zambians must suffer before we say, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?



The Silence of the Church and Civil Society



Where is the voice of the church? Where is the voice of civil society?



Why are many pastors silent while their fellow pastor is behind bars?





Why are NGOs quiet while citizens are being persecuted?



Where are the so-called human rights activists?



If we do not speak for Pastor Duncan today, who will speak for us tomorrow?



Pastor Duncan Must Be Freed NOW!



We cannot allow injustice to thrive while we watch in silence. Pastor Duncan must be released immediately and unconditionally!





His only “crime” was standing with the oppressed—a duty that every citizen, every leader, and every Zambian should embrace.



If we allow this injustice to continue, who will be next? A journalist? A student? A marketeer? You?



Zambians, WAKE UP!



The time for fear is over. The time for action is now. If you remain silent today, you will be the victim tomorrow.





We must stand up, speak out, and fight back. We must demand justice, freedom, and the restoration of our rights.



Do not wait until it is too late. We must rise, unite, and reject oppression.



Zambia belongs to the people, NOT to the politicians.



Zambians, let’s rise before it’s too late!