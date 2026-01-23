THE UPND HAVE NO RESPECT FOR FARMERS – KALABA



CITIZENS First Party President Harry Kalaba says it is saddening that farmers have to spend nights braving the rains in bank corridors as they wait to be paid by government for the maize supplied to the Food Reserve Agency.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Mano has he drummed up support for CF Mayoral candidate Aaron Zimba in Kasama last night, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government has taken away the dignity and respect of farmers.





He said it is unacceptable that 62 years after independence, farmers have to queue for them to access their hard earned money.





“Since independence in 1964, I have never seen farmers suffer the way they are suffering under the UPND. Firstly a farmer suffers to grow maize with the fertiliser they get in medas, secondly they spend days at FRA depots to sale their maize and now they have to suffer to get paid their hard earned money by spending nights in the cold. You can’t treat a farmer badly and expect to develop as a country. Four years in Government, the UPND have destroyed the agriculture sector. There is hunger in the country. Mr. Kalaba said.





“We warned Zambians that these people you are giving the leadership of the country, they have no experience but some were arguing but do not worry CF is coming. As CF we will ensure that farmers have adequate fertiliser, create feeders roads for farmers to easily transport their produce. We will not allow farmers to spend nights at FRA depots sleeping in the cold for them to sale their produce, FRA officers will work in shifts to enhance efficiency. We will respect and bring dignity to our farmers, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba urged the people of Kasama to vote for the Citizens First party mayoral candidate Aaron Zimba ahead of the January 29th by election.





He said CF is a party of choice that Zambians are looking upto to liberate them from poverty.





He said the UPND Government is wasting the time of Zambians and it has to be voted out of power in the August 13th General elections.





“UPND is not going anywhere. CF is a party of choice, the only party the people of Zambia are looking upto, to liberate from poverty, a party civil servants, the police, teachers and farmers are looking upto,” the CF leader said.



SE