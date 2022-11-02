The UPND Media Has Failed To Protect HH and The Govt

The UPND Media Has Failed To Protect HH and The Government:

‘UPND media doesn’t understand media roles in politics’

The role of the party media is not only to publicise government achievements or policies but to defend the government and the President’s reputation.

It is the role of the media to fight propaganda targeted towards the President and the government. Sadly UPND media is handling politics like a Christian Tv or Radio station where responding to rude callers is a chargeable offense.

It has been a trend to see short meaningless posts on UPND media page some of which are copied and pasted on their other pages like Falcon News which is by now becoming evident that it is run by UPND media team. It seems it is a policy of UPND media to write short articles which have no content.

As Socialist Party, Zambia Must Prosper Party, PF Party, NDC Party, EP, EEP etc write long articles which attracts and mislead masses to believe in falsehood or propaganda targeted at UPND government and the party at large, that is when UPND media keeps writing short articles that carries no impact.

In politics, people already know what the government is doing as development is done in their respective provinces, constituencies, wards, or branches. You only panic to always publicise your achievements if you are not doing enough. Otherwise, beside posting government achievements or policies, as a party media, you should spend much of your time checking on which party is using which media platforms to mislead people with propaganda and you must respond accordingly or ignore with intelligent political reasons.

A party media needs to know people in government or party that can favourably respond to sentiments from sensible checks and balances from the opposition political parties and aggressively answer to those spreading propaganda.

Due to the emphasis on democracy or freedom of speech or expression, any President in any country is insulted but so far President Hakainde Hichilema is the most disrespected and insulted leader because of having a weak media team. Apparently anyone can just wake up and insult the President but the party media is quiet.

In politics there is no such things as professionalism when it comes to party media roles. Imagine Fred M’membe after managing The Post News for a very long time, but he is not professional in his writings apparently; he is probably the proprietor behind curtains managing The Mast News but he has taken a completely different approach in his writings which is not professional in nature because he is dealing with politics.

The ethics of journalism don’t allow Fred M’membe to be writing and posting tribal articles in nature but he is doing it whilst the UPND media is endeavouring to be professional by posting short irrelevant articles and government achievements or policies which Zambians read on President Hakainde Hichilema’s page before UPND media picks it up to edit, shorten and post after rendering its content irrelevant.

Wake up UPND media!

