THE UPP-LED GOVERNMENT ALTERNATIVE ELECTRICITY SUB-SECTOR PLAN (ZESCO)

We are fully aware that economic hitmen under the New Stealth Government are working towards the sale of ZESCO under the banner of privatisation. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which is chaired by the Zambian President (this is wrong and the law must change), is fully dictating the scheme. Don’t worry 2026 is too far. The UPP-led Government will:

1. Disband ZESCO;

2. Create the Zambia Electricity Distribution Authority (ZEDA), which will manage the national grid and wholesale supply of electricity to counties;

3. Separate electricity generation from transmission – Kafue Gorge, Kariba, etc will operate as separate Public Corporations that will be listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange so that Zambians can buy shares;

4. Liberalise the electricity sub-sector and provide incentives to Zambian enterprises that will invest in solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power projects; and

5. Grant retail sale of electricity to Counties. This means that counties are the ones that will, through modern municipalities, sell electricity to residential and commercial premises.

This will not only create more jobs for young people, but also make Zambians richer – jobs! Jobs! Jobs!

Leader

United Progressive People (UPP)

