THE US/ SOUTH AFRICA STERN ARMAGEDDON DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS A Miles Sampa’s political and current affairs dementia.



I’m intrigued And shocked shocked by Miles Sampa’s display of ignorance in the diplomatic bravado of US/SOUTH AFRICA relationship. Is MILES SUFFERING from amnesia or dementia?

President Ramaphosa stood tall against the Trumpian tempest, declaring, Keep your America, I’ll keep my South Africa! 🇿🇦🇺🇸 Just like ROBERT MUGABE of Zimbabwe did to the then British prime minister Tony Blair. The room trembled, the United Nations quaked, and the world wondered: has the South African president finally found the secret to taming the Twitter Titan? 🤔





Meanwhile, Zambia-USA bilateral relations are thriving, with President Hakainde Hichilema and President #Trump exchanging pleasantries over virtual tea and scones unlike what #SAMPA is trying to portray. Who knew that being diplomatic meant not having to choose between pineapple pizza and boerewors? 🤝





As the diplomatic equivalent of a heavyweight boxing match unfolds, one can’t help but wonder: will Ramaposa’s bold stance lead to a knockout punch or a diplomatic TKO? Will the USA retaliate with tariffs on South African rooibos tea, or will they finally understand the magic of Malva pudding?





In this absurd world of international diplomacy, one thing’s certain, the meeting between Ramaposa-Trump show is about to get a whole lot more interesting.





However the whole saga of MILES SAMPA in the center of a donut represents the void left by OUR current crop of politicians in Zambia, where politicians prioritize posturing over pragmatism. As the donut’s crispy exterior gives way to a soft, fluffy interior, so too do the fragile facades of checks and balances crumble under the weight of Facebook diplomacy.





The author Ethan John Nchenje is a Pan-Africanist, Nationalist, Realist and Theologian.