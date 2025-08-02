The Veil of Justice: Analyzing Persecution in Zambia’s Tribal Dynamics by UPND leadership in government today.





Introduction



In contemporary governance, the rhetoric of justice is often deployed to justify actions that mask deeper tribal divisions and historical grievances. This is particularly evident in Zambia, where the United Party for National Development (UPND) has come to power with promises of reform, yet has faced accusations of targeting specific tribal groups—most notably the Bembas and Easterners—while favoring its own. This article critiques the implications of such actions for those persecuted in the name of justice and explores philosophical considerations regarding justice, tribalism, and resistance.



The Illusion of Justice



The concept of justice in Zambia has become increasingly complex, particularly following the rise of the UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema. While the government asserts its commitment to fighting corruption, vises and promoting accountability, many observers argue that its actions disproportionately target opposition groups, especially those from the Bemba and Eastern tribes. This dynamic raises critical questions about the nature of justice: Is it genuinely impartial, or is it a tool wielded by those in power to suppress dissent and maintain tribal dominance?





For example, allegations have emerged that the UPND government has used law enforcement to target Bemba leaders and activists, accusing them of corruption and other crimes while overlooking similar accusations against its own members especially from the so called Zambezi Region. This selective application of justice however, creates an environment where tribal affiliations dictate the perception and treatment of individuals, undermining the very principles of fairness and equity that justice claims to uphold. Shame!





The Human Cost of Tribal Warfare



The ramifications of this persecution extend beyond legal consequences; they permeate the fabric of Zambian society. Individuals from targeted tribes face not only the threat of legal repercussions but also social ostracism and economic disenfranchisement. The psychological impact of living under constant threat can lead to a pervasive sense of helplessness and despair, further entrenching divisions within communities.





Take, for instance, the experiences of Bemba activists who have spoken out against the UPND government. Many report harassment, intimidation, and even violence, creating a chilling effect on dissent. This cycle of persecution reinforces tribal loyalties and animosities, making reconciliation and healing increasingly difficult. So sad!





Philosophical Reflections on Justice.



The situation in Zambia compels a reevaluation of the philosophical underpinnings of justice. Justice should not merely be a matter of punitive measures against perceived wrongdoers; it must also encompass the principles of fairness, equity, and restorative practices. The philosopher Hannah Arendt argued that true justice requires a commitment to understanding and addressing the root causes of conflict, rather than merely punishing individuals.





In a tribal context, this necessitates an examination of power dynamics and historical grievances. Justice cannot be achieved when it is wielded as a tool of tribal vengeance; it must instead be a means of fostering healing and understanding among disparate groups.





The persecution of individuals in Zambia under the guise of justice represents a troubling intersection of tribalism and governance. As the UPND navigates its role as a governing body, it must confront the reality that its actions can perpetuate cycles of hatred and division. Those facing persecution have a responsibility to resist, employing strategies that foster solidarity, advocacy, and dialogue. Ultimately, justice must be redefined to include the principles of equity and restoration, paving the way for a more inclusive and harmonious society. Only then can Zambia hope to move beyond tribal divisions and work towards a future grounded in genuine justice for all.





The political landscape in Zambia, particularly under the United Party for National Development (UPND), has been characterized by accusations of targeted actions against specific tribal groups, notably the Bembas and Easterners. Here are some examples and instances that illustrate these claims: feel free to refute but provide names that UPND has jailed anyone who come from Zambezi region and their own people.





1. Selective Arrests and Prosecutions.: There have been numerous reports of members of the Bemba and Eastern tribes facing charges that critics argue that they are politically motivated only. For instance, prominent leaders, key politicians and activists from these communities have been arrested on allegations of corruption or inciting violence, while similar accusations against UPND members have often gone unpunished or ignored. This perceived double standard raises questions about the impartiality of the legal system under UPND leadership. Shame!





2. Public Statements and Rhetoric: Some UPND leaders have made statements that appear to vilify certain tribes, particularly the Bembas, framing them as corrupt or as historical oppressors and thieves. Such rhetoric can exacerbate tribal tensions and create an environment where individuals from these communities feel unsafe, abused or marginalised.





3. Control of the Media Narrative: The UPND government has been accused of exerting control over media outlets to shape public perception. Media coverage has often focused on negative portrayals of the Bemba and Eastern tribes, reinforcing stereotypes and justifying government actions against them. This control over the narrative can lead to a skewed understanding of the political landscape and the issues at hand. The case for praise singers.





4. Intimidation and Harassment: There have been instances where members of the Bemba and Eastern tribes have reported harassment from law enforcement and government officials, particularly when they engage in protests or publicoo dissent against the UPND. This intimidation serves to silence dissent and discourage political activism within these communities.





5. Historical Context: The UPND’s rise to power followed a long history of political rivalry, particularly with the Patriotic Front (PF), which had significant support from Bemba and Eastern voters. This historical context complicates the political dynamics, as actions taken by the UPND against these tribes can be viewed as an extension of longstanding grievances rather than purely as governance issues.





Strategies for Resistance and Survival



In the face of such persecution, individuals and communities must consider their options carefully. The following strategies may be employed to navigate this complex landscape:





1. Building Alliances Across Tribal Lines: Those targeted by the UPND should seek to forge alliances within their ethnicity, tribe and with other marginalised groups, transcending tribal boundaries. By uniting diverse voices, they can create a formidable front against injustice, demanding accountability and transparency from the government as well as retaining power to save themselves from all going into prison.





2. Advocacy and Documentation: Engaging with local and international human rights organizations is crucial. Documenting instances of persecution and sharing these narratives can help raise awareness and apply pressure on the government to address injustices and for latter retribution of themselves against the Zambezi region and UPND judges, police, ACC, DEC only these to mention.





3. Strategic Nonviolent Resistance: Historical examples, such as the civil rights movement in the United States, demonstrate the efficacy of nonviolent resistance. Organizlsing peaceful protests, boycotts, and awareness campaigns can draw attention to the injustices faced by targeted tribes while minimizing the risk of violent backlash.





4. Utilizing Media and Technology: In an increasingly digital world, leveraging social media and other communication platforms can amplify voices that are often silenced. By sharing experiences and mobilizing support, individuals can challenge the narrative imposed by the government even when bad laws such as cyber laws are in place.





Conclusively,



These examples underscore the complexities of tribal dynamics in Zambia’s political landscape and highlight the challenges faced by communities perceived as oppositional to the ruling UPND government. The situation calls for a careful examination of the intersection of governance, tribalism, and justice, particularly in contexts where the rule of law is at risk of being subverted for political gain. Mwila accused of killing a person in compaign rivals. He is behind bars.

While the person who jas killed hundreds of people by stealing the medicines that could have saved hundreds from dying ia being protected by the UPND government and shielding the ministera found in corruption but busy naming those from the opposition.

Unless Bembas and Easterners get united, they will all be behind bars and probably diminished like why me without a trace, while those who insult the opposition are left to freedom. Salapukeni before you become history that you once existed in the so called Zambia. Time to rectify the mistake that was done previous is coming next year if you get united and defend yourselves. There is still a chance.



Puting Zambia First.



Writen by:

Chansa Patrick

Philosopher and lecturer of Philosophy.