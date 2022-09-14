The walk of shame by President HH is unacceptable and should have been avoided- Hon. Romeo Kangombe

THE WALK OF SHAME BY THE PRESIDENT IS UNACCEPTABLE =====
We still have magistrates and Judges who openly say they will never jail a PF member.
We had almost the entire system that never wanted the President to be closer to the corridors of power.
We have the same Judiciary which dribbled us in 2016 and expect it to be impartial. Its like expecting Satan to Repent.
God doesnt Help those who do not help themselves.
The Zambian people will never be mad with us for acting accordingly becuase thats what they wanted and expected from the one go, clean and clean the system.
We changed Presidency, Cabinet, PSs and DCs.
The entire rank and file is one that is totally soiled in corruption and can’t be trusted to help in the cause.
We talk to the ground on a daily basis, their sentiments are indefensible.
We are core leaders in this and we need to complement each other.
The insulation around Presidency is unfortunately going to cost all of us.
I’m still traumatized by some events in the past and I have never used emotions in my precisions.
This isn’t for HE to act alone, many appointees have the power, in a smart way do the needful.
Some of us do not want any appointment but be of service through the existing Previleges we have and as such, I will not be shy to speak and offer my village advise.
That walk of shame by the President is unacceptable and should have been avoided.
You can’t subject the Presidency to such kind of treatment noooo.
Where are the Intelligence Appointees and agencies?
Are they with You Sir?
Trust your soldiers who have been with you on the battlefields.
We speak with the less privileged ones, we speak with the true Zambians who are suffering. Their expectations could have been achieve the Ruto way.
Act and act now.
Sesheke Mp
Hon.Romeo Kangombe
What kind of a law-maker is this one who does not expect the executive to be held accountable by the judiciary? Are these the kind of MPs this country deserve who have little or no understanding of checks and balances in a modern constitutional democratic state? Does it mean if the judiciary rule against the UPND and a UPND-controlled ECZ, then the judiciary is compromised? Come on, Hon Kangombe! You can think better than this. What kind of democracy do you want to create for Zambia? Is it one where all court judgments are in favour of the ruling party and the executive cannot be held to account by the judiciary or the legislature? Since when did this ever happen in Zambia or other countries in the whole world? Were there no times in the history of Zambia when the judiciary ruled against Kaunda’s UNIP government, Chiluba’s MMD, Mwanawasa and Rupiah’s MMD, Sata and ECL’s PF. Are you looking forward to having a government that is only filled with UPND cadres and only those hailing from Southern, Western, Central and Northwestern Provinces? Do you expect that Zambians who are not UPND and are from other provinces of Zambia will be happy with this arrangement? Think twice before you blurt out whatever moonlight dawns on you!
As UPND just stand in front of a mirror & the real one to be blamed will manifest.
It is so disheartening that a thug like Bowman can still be running the country because though UPND is the government of the day PF is ruling . The judiciary needs a heavy overhaul. We suffered to get PF out of power but the government is allowing them to rule. So frustrated and disappointed
It’s amazing that HH is still 8n mukobeko mentally, he has so much fear of firing people that held him against law. This is good maybe it can make him realise that his the one in charge with pf running the show, like zayellow said afimbe apoleke
Dull article. This chap wants courts to sentence even innocent people they are taking on some witch hunt? That dream will never come true in our mother land. By the way speak for yourself and other tribalists list Kubweka. Who told you that was the position of most Zambians?
Let me give you free advice, Political power is not permanent. Don’t repeat the same foolishness PF did. Your Kubweka says ‘We suffered’….who suffered? Day dreamer .
We support mother Zambia and not you political parties because you are just the same. See how you are trying to abuse institutions like ECZ, ACC, DEC and trying to massage over with your own reasoning as if Zambia’s are fools. A person is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law and not through your public courts.
I leave you with a quote from John Sangwa ‘ Don’t think we are stupid”
Praise singers stop whaffling cos New dawn did not follow the rule of law. Wake up bo Kangomvbe and this is a democratic country not all to be good to the ruling party even if it errs