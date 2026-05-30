BREAKING: The war in Ukraine has just reached NATO territory in a far more direct way.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready to support Romania “in any way necessary” after a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați.

According to Romanian authorities, the drone entered the country’s airspace during a Russian attack on targets in Ukraine before striking an apartment block, injuring a woman and a child. Romania responded by scrambling F-16 fighter jets and deploying a military helicopter.

NATO reacted swiftly. Secretary General Mark Rutte declared that the alliance is prepared to defend “every inch” of allied territory and described Russia’s actions as dangerous and reckless.

The incident is being viewed as one of the most serious NATO-related spillovers of the Ukraine war so far, raising fresh concerns that the conflict could expand beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Do you think this incident could further escalate tensions between Russia and NATO?

Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera