THE WAY KWACHA IS APPRECIATING EVERYDAY IS NOT GOOD FOR OUR ECONOMY – LAWYER FRED NAMAKANDO M’MEMBE SAYS





He wrote below:



ZAMBIAN KWACHA GAINS



We take note of the continued appreciation of the Kwacha, which is a welcome news for Zambia. However, it is true that too strong a Kwacha is not good and two weak a Kwacha is not good either.





So where do we stand? The economy has two segments, exporters and importers. Exporters lose out in Kwacha terms when the Kwacha becomes too strong, whilst importers gain when the Kwacha becomes too strong. The opposite is also true. Therefore, we need to surgically analyse our economy and ensure that a balance is struck, which benefits both exporters and importers. This balance is critical to ensure both exporters and importers are in equilibrium with regard to the exchange rate..





The critical path for exporters whose revenue is in Dollars and costs are in Kwacha is that Kwacha gain should not significantly erode their profit margin.





As regards imports, the Kwacha gain is welcome because it reduces the cost of imports. However, this same gain can undermine locally manufactured goods once it becomes cheaper to import than produce locally. It’s worth noting that the cost of production in Zambia is sub optimal. If not well managed factories can close and instead import cheaper goods.





On a final note, we are also curious to understand the key drivers that are driving the gain. If we isolate the high copper price, what else is contributing to this rapid gain. Is there any intervention from the Central Bank, or is it purely economic fundamentals that have shifted positively? It is critical that Zambians clearly understand what economic fundamentals have induced this gain.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and 2026 People’s Pact Presidential Candidate