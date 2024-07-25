The wealth I own came from my father, Lungu’s son tells court



EDGAR Lungu’s son Dalitso has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that he did not engage in crime to acquire the pricy cars, filling station and pieces of land across the country, saying the former president heavily invested in him by gifting him the properties.



Dalitso said though he did not earn much from his job his properties were legally acquired with the assistance of his parents as Saloid Traders limited is a family business which is owned by his father Edgar.



In this matter, that State wants to have 69 vehicles worth over K24 million and 25 pieces of land dotted across the country in Kanakantapa of Chongwe district, Chibombo, Chisamba, Solwezi, Masaiti in Ndola district, Chilanga, Petauke and Nakonde belonging to Dalitso confiscated.



However, Dalitso has filed an affidavit in opposition to the motion moved by the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri to have his property forfeited to the State.



He says the Toyota Land cruiser registration no. BAT 3703ZM was bought by his father Edgar but the same was registered under his company Saloid Traders limited.



“The five motor vehicles namely, Toyota Prado reg no BAT 794, Nissan NP300 no.AJE 7543, Mitsubishi Pajero no.BAT 553, Mitsubishi Pajero reg BAT 774 and Nissan NP 300 reg No.AJE 7744 , are registered under Saloid Traders limited and the same were all bought by my father,” he said.



“The four vehicles being three Shacman Tipper trucks and 1 trailer were bought by Saloid Traders limited on credit sale agreement and that at the material time the vehicles were parked at Ndozo lodge after being used in normal business operations under a lease but the same were never concealed.”



Dalitso stated that the terms of the credit sale agreement were that US$50,000 would be paid on upon signing the agreement and the balance would be cleared in installments.



He said the motor vehicles were rented out to various clients under the normal course of business.



“A Toyota Land cruiser bearing registration no. BLA 5922 was paid for by my father and that at the material time, he had asked for the said vehicle after which I had no knowledge as to where it was taken ,used or to whom it was given,” Dalitso explained.



“The motor vehicles were bought at different times and prices and mainly financed by my father and in any case the total value mentioned has no basis or reference whatsoever as the said statement contains no values for the actual purchase prices or estimates to rely on; thus it does not reflect the true purchase prices contained in purchase documents filed with RTSA at time of registration of the vehicles.”



He confirmed that his company bought the motor vehicles from Higer Bus Zambia limited and Henred Fruehauf and he paid a deposit of US$50,000.



“Because of intervening circumstances such as seizure of the said vehicles which has impeded the hiring operations, the company has been unable to finish paying off the balance for the motor vehicles,” Dalitso said.



“The purchase of the motor vehicles was facilitated and financed by my father and that, I own a filling station which is operated by Saloid Traders on lease to Total Energies at US$8,000 per month since 2018.”



He claimed that the properties belong to Saloid Traders limited and were legally acquired.



Dalitso complained that evaluation reports by the State do not reflect the actual costs of purchase and development of the properties but merely consists of assumptions and opinions of the evaluators relating to the market value of the properties at the date of their evaluation.



“That the property was gifted to me by my father and through Saloid Traders the same has been leased to Total Energies at US$8,000 per month. The DPP wrote to Total Energies directing them to be depositing the applicable rentals into NPA forfeiture account domiciled at Investrust Bank,” Dalitso said.



He stated that the DPP has no legal authority to divert the rentals as he did.



“I had other various sources of income as the business run by Saloid Traders limited is a family business and the bulk of its purchase and business operations were facilitated and financed by my father,”Dalitso said.



“My work history is not disputed but in addition, my formal work is not my only source of income as to larger extent, since my childhood, before and during my running of Saloid Traders limited, I have been assisted by my parents.”



Henry added that the seized properties are not proceeds of crime.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba July 25, 2024.