The Wind Has Changed: Facing the Naked Truth of Corruption

The recent, detailed exposé by the outgoing United States Ambassador regarding systemic corruption in Zambia is not merely a diplomatic parting gift; it is a mirror held up to the soul of our governance. For too long, many have argued that the “fight against corruption” was less of a crusade and more of a choreographed performance, a strategic narrative designed for international ears while the same old wheels turned behind closed doors.

The irony is as sharp as a blade. If an ordinary Zambian citizen had raised these exact concerns on social media, they would likely be facing the business end of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, accused of “spreading falsehoods” or “disturbing the peace.” Yet, when a high-ranking diplomat speaks, the silence from the corridors of power is deafening.

There is an old, biting proverb: “When the direction of the wind changes, it exposes the anus of the chicken.” The wind has shifted. The diplomatic cover and the polished rhetoric are being blown aside, revealing a reality that is uncomfortable, unsightly, and impossible to ignore.

To be objective, we must admit that the rhetoric of “Zero Tolerance” has been loud. However, assertiveness requires us to point out that noise is not progress. We have seen:

​Selective Justice: Investigations that seem to stall when they reach the “right” circles.

​Legislative Irony: Laws intended to protect the public being used to silence whistleblowers.

Systemic Rot: Corruption that isn’t just about individuals, but about a culture where public service is viewed as a private paycheck.

The “powers that be” can no longer hide behind technicalities or dismiss these allegations as “political.” When a key partner details systemic failure, it isn’t an attack on sovereignty; it is a report on a leaking ship. To ignore it is not an act of patriotism, it is an act of negligence.

The government must own this moment. Asserting authority is not about arresting critics; it is about having the courage to clean one’s own house. True leadership involves admitting that the “fight” has been stagnant and that the systems designed to catch the corrupt are themselves in need of a cure.

We do not need more speeches or “sensitization” workshops. We need the political will to allow law enforcement and oversight bodies to work without a leash. We need a environment where the truth doesn’t land a citizen in a police cell, but instead lands a thief in a courtroom.

We are at a crossroads. We can continue the charade of reform until the next ambassador delivers the same report, or we can finally acknowledge that the chicken is exposed. Corruption is not a victimless crime; it is the reason hospitals lack medicine and schools lack desks.

​The wind has changed direction, and the truth is out in the open. The question is no longer “is there corruption?” but rather: Does this administration have the spine to fight it when the mirror is held by a friend, or will they continue to punish the citizens who dared to say the same thing? Ownership is the only path to honor. Anything less is just more hot air.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province