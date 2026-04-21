THE WORLD’S BIGGEST BEAUTY PAGEANT IS COMING TO AFRICAN SOIL!



Tanzania has just made HISTORY!



Africa’s first female president, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has secured the 74th Miss World pageant for Tanzania in May 2027 making Tanzania only the SECOND African nation after South Africa to host this iconic global event, and the FIRST EVER in East and Central Africa!





Over 130 nations. 20,000 international visitors. A global TV audience of over 2 BILLION people. And it’s all coming to AFRICAN SOIL.





Africa is not just watching the world’s biggest stages anymore we are HOSTING them.



President Samia didn’t just open doors for Tanzania she opened doors for the entire continent.





When an African woman leads a nation and brings the world to African soil, that is not just politics that is power.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan is rewriting what African leadership looks like.





This post celebrates African excellence, leadership and cultural achievement.



Tanzania is about to host 2 BILLION viewers in 2027 do you think this will change how the world sees Africa forever? Drop your thoughts!



African hype media